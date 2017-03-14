Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pandora Premium Brings On-Demand Tier to Compete With Music Streaming Rivals

 
14 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Pandora Premium Brings On-Demand Tier to Compete With Music Streaming Rivals

Internet radio leader Pandora on Monday unveiled a new premium service that offers on-demand music, hoping to strengthen growth in a streaming market dominated by Spotify.

Pandora has 80 million monthly users but recently announced layoffs amid unease over its model of online radio stations, which most listeners access for free.

The California company said it would begin Wednesday to roll out Pandora Premium, which will still include its signature stations but also allow subscribers to pick individual songs.

A key feature will be called "My Thumbs Up," which will save listeners' song selections and automatically generate playlists based on their tastes.

Like Spotify and Apple Music, Pandora Premium will cost $9.99 (roughly Rs. 660) per month and allow subscribers to save music to play when they are offline.

"With Premium, we're leveraging our immense trove of data and everything we've learned about personalisation to offer a listening experience that sets a new standard for what a music service should be," Tim Westergren, who cofounded Pandora in 2000 and has returned as its CEO, said in a statement.

pandora premium blog pandora

The on-demand service had long been expected, as the company announced plans for it in September when it rolled out another subscription tier, Pandora Plus.

Costing $4.99 a month, Pandora Plus lets subscribers repeat songs, listen to stations without advertising and play offline.

Pandora's latest announcement comes days after Spotify said it had 50 million paying subscribers worldwide, extending its lead even as its rate of growth matures.

Spotify has more than 100 million monthly users when including its advertising-backed free tier.

On-demand streaming has rapidly transformed the music industry, with the number of subscriptions in the United States more than doubling in 2016 alone.

Recent entrants into the market include retail giant Amazon, which has sought to undercut competitors by streaming for $7.99 a month to regular customers.

Pandora - which in 2015 bought struggling on-demand service Rdio-- has been impeded from global growth due to complex rules internationally for radio stations.

It is available only in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Tags: Pandora, Pandora Premium, Music Streaming, Streaming, Music, Apps, Entertainment, Internet
These Indian Companies Want to Be Sodexo Coupons for the Smartphone Generation
How to Stream Videos and Mirror Screen From iPhone or iPad to a Chromecast
SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
Pandora Premium Brings On-Demand Tier to Compete With Music Streaming Rivals
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
TRENDING
  1. Idea to Provide Free Roaming on Incoming Calls From April 1
  2. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  3. Moto G5 Launch Details, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, and More News This Week
  4. 'Unlimited' Mobile Data Plans in India: Is There a Catch?
  5. Reliance Communications Offering 1GB Data at Rs. 49 to New 4G Customers
  6. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  7. Google's New Tool Helps Customise Android for You
  8. Kong: Skull Island Is a Tasteless Vietnam War Movie Full of Monsters
  9. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  10. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.