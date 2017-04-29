Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Hacker Threatens to Release Stolen Copies of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black

 
29 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Hacker Threatens to Release Stolen Copies of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black

A hacker claims to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is demanding that the video streaming service pay an unspecified ransom to prevent all the new episodes from being prematurely released online.

The hacker, operating under the name The Dark Overlord, has already purportedly uploaded the first episode to an illegal file-sharing service. The Associated Press could not legally confirm the authenticity of that uploaded file.

New episodes of "Orange" are scheduled for official release on June 9.

Netflix said that a small production vendor that works with several major TV studios had suffered a breach. The Los Gatos, California, company described it as an "active situation" that's being investigated by the FBI and other authorities.

Pirated copies of "Orange" could dent Netflix's subscriber growth and the company's stock price.

In the ransom note, The Dark Overlord claimed to have stolen series from other studios, too, by breaking into a single company. The purported hacker promised to also release those titles unless "modest" ransoms are paid.

Rumors of a massive leak of Hollywood films and TV episodes have been circulating online for months, fed by purported screenshots of the footage and a copy of a proposed deal to delete the stolen material in return for tens of thousands of dollars in electronic currency.

When the AP contacted The Dark Overlord in February, the hacker said the purloined video wouldn't be made publicly available after all, making the far-fetched claim that "no one really (cares) about unreleased movies and TV show episodes."

It's not clear what triggered The Dark Overload's renewed ransom demands.

Netflix is counting on "Orange" to help it add 3.2 million subscribers from April through June. That's substantially higher than the company's average gain of 1.8 million subscribers in the same period over the past five years.

Whenever Netflix's quarterly subscriber gains fall shy of management's projections, the company's stock usually plunges.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Netflix, Hacking, Orange Is The New Black, Entertainment
The Most Common Reason People Quit Their $200,000 Tech Jobs
Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 UK Price and Release Date Revealed
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Hacker Threatens to Release Stolen Copies of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. 7 WhatsApp Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Review
  4. Xiaomi's Latest Smartwatch Is a Clone of the Apple Watch
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy J3 Prime, a Budget Android 7.0 Nougat Smartphone
  6. iPhone 7 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro, LED TVs, and More Tech Deals
  7. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Note 8 Launch for the Second Half of 2017
  8. Sundar Pichai Received Nearly $200 Million in Compensation in 2016
  9. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.