Netflix's Sacred Games Casts Saif Ali Khan in the Lead

 
14 July 2017
Netflix's Sacred Games Casts Saif Ali Khan in the Lead

Photo Credit: Fox Star Studios

Netflix has cast Saif Ali Khan in the lead role for its first Indian original, Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra's 2007 book of the same name. Khan will play Inspector Sartaj Singh, one of the few Sikhs on the Mumbai police force, who gets pulled into chasing most-wanted gangster Ganesh Gaitonde.

"Content in the digital space is taking over the existing dynamics at a rapid pace - the crown in the digital empire lies with Netflix," Khan said in a statement, "and it's extremely satisfying to partner and participate in the first original series from India to be showcased on Netflix."

"Saif Ali Khan is a true pioneer and risk-taker in Indian cinema, and we could not be more delighted to be working with him on Sacred Games,” added Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series at Netflix. “His role is layered and complex, and we are thrilled to be working with such a fantastic actor to bring this story to a global audience."

Khan is best known for his roles in Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). He will next be seen in Kaalakaandi, which releases on September 8. Khan is a recipient of Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Produced in partnership with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Phantom Films, Sacred Games will be shot on location in India. The series will deal with Mumbai's criminal underworld, police corruption, and political bickering.

Sacred Games will be available globally on Netflix, though it doesn't have a release date yet.

Tags: Netflix, Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan
Netflix's Sacred Games Casts Saif Ali Khan in the Lead
 
 

