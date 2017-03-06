Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is visiting India right now and has announced three major partnerships in the country. With both Airtel and Videocon d2h Direct to Home (DTH) services, Netflix is now going to be available through the set-top box. This is huge, because users will be able to stream Netflix without worrying about running up large Internet usage bills. Netflix has also partnered with Vodafone to enable carrier billing so both postpaid and prepaid customers can pay for their Netflix subscriptions as a part of their monthly bill/ prepaid balance.

"India is one of the most important and vibrant countries in the world, and we are delighted to be teaming up with three of its leading companies to make it much easier for consumers to enjoy Netflix," said Hastings. "In the months and years to come, we look forward to bringing our Indian members more compelling stories from all over the world, and ever-improving viewing experience, and incredible joy."

The Netflix app will be integrated into the set-top boxes of both Airtel DTH and Videocon d2h, so that viewers can tune into Netflix on their televisions without having to dongles or Smart TV apps. You will still need to be a Netflix subscriber, of course. More importantly, if Netflix is being streaming alongside your TV channels, then it can be viewed without using your Internet connection. For people who watch a lot of streaming video, that's a huge consideration, as the "High" quality setting uses 1GB per hour.

"Airtel has been a pioneer in bringing the best of global content and products to its customers [and] we are delighted to partner with Netflix," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel.

Videocon appears to be going a step further as it will add a Netflix button to its set-top boxes, so you can instantly go to the app whenever you want. "We are delighted to have Netflix as a partner on our HD Smart Connect STB," said Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Chairman, Videocon d2h.

Aside from these two partnerships, Netflix has also tied up with Vodafone, and will enable payment integration. This will allow Vodafone users to pay for their Netflix subscriptions through carrier billing, via their monthly bill/ prepaid balance.