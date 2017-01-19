The second trailer for the upcoming Wolverine film, which is simply titled Logan, has been released by 20th Century Fox, and it somehow manages to top the first Logan trailer that released last year. If the first Logan trailer promised a moody romp set to the most perfect score ever - Johnny Cash's cover of Nine Inch Nails' Hurt feels like it was made for this trailer - the second Logan trailer is far more upbeat, including a young X23 kicking ass, and X-Men comics.

Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine aka Logan for the eighth time, and he and Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) are both old men by now, as the movie is apparently loosely based on the Old Man Logan comic arc. Of course, it's not likely to hew too closely to that - if for no other reason than because Fox doesn't have the rights to the Incredible Hulk, who, along with his inbred family, provides the villainy in the comic. The Logan trailer does seem to keep some of the visual flavour of the comic though, and a certain Old West theme.

The Logan trailer opens with a young girl who must be X23 - a mutant with superpowers like Wolverine's (in the comics she's his clone/ daughter) - eating some chips at a shop without paying. When the clerk tries to stop her, she flips him to the ground, and is about to attack him. The next cut shows Xavier, Logan (Wolverine), and X23 sitting around, and Logan has a X-Men comic his. "Maybe a quarter of it happened, and not like this," quips Logan.

There are clips of Logan getting a beatdown, and then X23 shows up and the bone-claws come out of her hands, as she tears someone's throat out. "She's like you, very much like you," Xavier remarks. There's a definite Western vibe to the whole thing, and near the end of the Logan trailer we see Wolverine slicing his way through a crowd of bad guys, and X23 leaping in overhead to finish them off. It's gory, it's crazy, and it's incredibly exciting. The new Logan trailer might not be as atmospheric as the first one was, but it actually has us even more excited for March 3, when the movie releases.