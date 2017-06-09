Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LeEco Unit Leshi Scraps Plans to Issue Bonds

 
09 June 2017
LeEco Unit Leshi Scraps Plans to Issue Bonds

Highlights

  • LeEco's Leshi has scrapped plans to issue CNY 2 billion worth of bonds
  • No reason given for the cancellation by the Leshi Internet
  • In May, LeEco said it will cut over 300 jobs at its US business

Leshi Internet Information & Technology, a listed unit of Chinese conglomerate LeEco, has scrapped plans to issue CNY 2 billion ($294 million) worth of bonds.

Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing's update on its bond issue plans were posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange website, with no reason given for the cancellation.

In its prospectus issued in September last year, Leshi said proceeds of the bonds, with maturities of up to five years, would be used to boost the company's working capital.

Company executives were not immediately available for comment.

Leshi's parent LeEco, founded by Chinese entrepreneur Jia Yueting, has been suffering a cash crunch due to its heady expansion from video streaming to TV sets, smartphones, sports and even electric vehicles in a little over a decade.

In May, LeEco said it will cut over 300 jobs at its US business, amounting to almost three-quarters of its local workforce, as it streamlined global operations in response to a shortage of cash.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: LeEco, LeEco CEO Stepdown, Jia Yueting, Mobiles, Home Entertainment, Entertainment, Transportation, Apps, Android, LeEco Cash Crunch, LeEco Job Cuts
LeEco Unit Leshi Scraps Plans to Issue Bonds
 
 

