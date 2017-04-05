IPL 2017 Online Streaming Free for Reliance Jio Users: Here’s How

IPL 2017 starts Wednesday, April 5 at 8pm IST, and if you are Reliance Jio user with IPL fever on your mind, you can watch live and see the whole T20 tournament for free online – there's no need to pay for a Hotstar Premium subscription, or for Sony channels on your TV. Here’s what you need to do to watch IPL 2017 online live as a Reliance Jio user:

With Reliance Jio services now paid, make sure you are a Jio Prime member, and are getting the free data provided as part of the Jio Summer Surprise offer. If you don’t have Jio Prime subscription yet, you can use a Wi-Fi network to live stream IPL 2017 matches, but this means the data will be deducted from your broadband plan.

How to Watch IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony and Matches Online

Next, make sure you have installed the JioTV app on your smartphone. As part of the Jio Prime benefits, customers get free subscription to Jio apps for the next one year. The JioTV app live streams the content shown by TV channels, which includes Sony Six, Sony Max, and Sony ESPN – the three channels on which IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV.

Once you have the JioTV app installed, scroll down to Sony Six (broadcast in English), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, depending on location) in the Sports section, or Sony Max (Hindi) in the Movies section to watch IPL 2017 opening ceremony and matches online. Sony Six HD and Sony Max HD aren't showing the IPL, so don't select them by mistake. When you tap on the channel’s name, a video player with the IPL 2017 live stream will pop up on the phone’s screen.

JioTV has Hotstar integration as well, but not Hotstar Premium yet. The non-Premium users can watch IPL 2017 online on the official Hotstar app, but it will not be live as there’s a 5-minute delay. Premium users, on the other hand, will be able to watch the matches online live.

TV through apps is not unique to Jio either - you can also watch these same channels on your phone or tablet using Tata Sky's Everywhere TV app. Using the app is free, but you have to be a paying Tata Sky subscriber, and of course you'll be paying for the data usage.