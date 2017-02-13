Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Grammys 2017: Chance the Rapper Wins for His Streaming-Only Album Coloring Book

 
13 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Grammys 2017: Chance the Rapper Wins for His Streaming-Only Album Coloring Book

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

Highlights

  • Coloring Book was an Apple Music exclusive for two weeks
  • Chance the Rapper won a total of 3 Grammys
  • Adele won the biggest awards on the night

It seems that the changes to eligibility for Grammy Awards have come good – Chance the Rapper's latest mixtape Coloring Book was the first streaming-only album to be nominated, and it has now become the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy. At the ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Chicago-born 23-year-old hip hop artist picked up the Grammy award for the Best Rap Album, beating the likes of Kanye West, Drake, and DJ Khaled. Coloring Book was an Apple Music exclusive for two weeks upon release, before arriving on other platforms, such as Spotify and SoundCloud.

Coloring Book won a total of three Grammy awards on the night – the second for Best Rap Performance for No Problem, featuring fellow hip hop artists Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. Chance also won in the Best New Artist category, which cemented his reputation as one of the industry’s new leading lights. Coloring Book was among our top 10 albums from last year.

Chance’s work would have been ignored from music’s biggest night, were it not for the changes made by the Grammy organisation back in June 2016. Part of that was the modification to the eligibility rules, which meant recordings released solely via streaming services now qualified for a Grammy. With streaming services becoming a bigger money maker than CD sales last year, it’s high time such changes were incorporated across the board.

In other Grammys 2017 news, Adele won the most coveted awards – picking up Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for Hello, and Album of the Year for 25. David Bowie was awarded posthumous wins in the Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song categories, for Blackstar.

And owing to the confusing eligibility rules – the 2017 ceremony awarded the best music released between October 2015 and September 2016 – there were belated congratulations for some, including John Williams for his work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which beat out Bridge of Spies, The Hateful Eight, The Revenant, and Stranger Things.

Justin Timberlake picked up his tenth Grammy win, this time in the best song for a movie/ TV show department, for Can’t Stop The Feeling!, written for the animated film Trolls.

Tags: Chance the Rapper, Grammys 2017
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
Samsung Galaxy S8+, Bixby Branding Leaked; Support Page for Larger Variant Goes Live
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Grammys 2017: Chance the Rapper Wins for His Streaming-Only Album Coloring Book
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio May Allot Fresh 6-Series Mobile Numbers to New Subscribers
  2. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  3. Apple CEO Says Augmented Reality Could Be as Big as the Smartphone
  4. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  5. Microsoft Must Look Like Everyone, Every Organisation, Says CEO Nadella
  6. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Redmi Note 4X, Moto G5, and More News This Week
  8. Controversy Behind Infosys CEO's Rs. 73-Crore Salary Explained
  9. Home Ministry Website Hacked? Officials Say No
  10. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Two-Step Verification to All Its Users
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.