Google Play Music Offering 120-Day Free Subscription to New Subscribers

Google is offering a four-month free subscription on its music streaming service Google Play Music for new subscribers, allowing users to scan up to 50,000 songs from their music library.

Typically, Google offers a 90-day free trial when a user signs up, but the offer has been extended by one month, AndroidPolice reported on Friday. The new special offer can be availed here.

Users can listen to custom radio stations on their computer or mobile device using Google Play Music service. However, users who use the free service face ads on their app, unlike those subscribers who pay around $10 (roughly Rs. 645).

Such users can also listen to over 35 million songs, download music to listen offline, and get access to YouTube Red. Though Google has offered similar deals in the past, it was not clear how long the deal would remain active.

Google Play Music All Access was launched in India in April, priced at Rs. 99 per month. As an introductory offer, users were offered a 30-day free trial and a subscription fee of Rs. 89 per month.

In India, the entire music collection licensed by Google - about 35 million songs - is available for streaming or download for offline listening. Google's offering is also cheaper than its biggest rival by volume of music, Apple Music, which comes in at Rs. 120 per month in India.

