Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Home Now Lets You Control Belkin Wemo, Honeywell Products

 
25 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Home Now Lets You Control Belkin Wemo, Honeywell Products

Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant for home automation, now lets you control Belkin Wemo and Honeywell products.

Google is also bringing 'Home Control' to Pixel smartphones soon.

"With Honeywell and your Google Assistant on Google Home, you can conveniently manage your home's temperature without leaving the comfort of your covers," said Gummi Hafsteinsson, Product Lead, Google Assistant, in a blog post on Tuesday.

When you head out, Belkin Wemo and your Google Assistant can help you remember if you turned off the lights, just say "Ok Google, did I leave the bedroom lights on?" added Hafsteinsson.

"Looking for more ways to get things done at home? Try IFTTT, a platform that lets you combine hundreds of different services in new ways. With IFTTT on Pixel and Google Home, you can create custom voice commands for your Google Assistant. So instead of saying 'Ok Google, turn on the living room lights,' you can say 'Ok Google, I'm home' (or another command of your choice) to turn the lights on," elaborates Hafsteinsson.

To set up 'Home Control' from your Google Home, go to the Google Home app, select settings and then select 'Home Control', and click "+" to add a new device.

Last year, Google announced that Nest, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings are all available on Google Home to help you control your lights, thermostats and switches.

Tags: Google, Google Home, Google Assistant, Smart Home, Belkin Wemo, Honeywell, Entertainment, Internet, Apps, Home Control
HTC 10, 10 Lifestyle, and One M9 Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
Box Notes Revamped, New Standalone Desktop App Introduced
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Google Home Now Lets You Control Belkin Wemo, Honeywell Products
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Republic Day Sale - The Best Deals You Can Get Right Now
  2. Google Pixel Now Available With Rs. 10,000 Discount on Flipkart
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Go on Sale on April 21 in Two Sizes
  4. Apple Ready With Blueprint for Manufacturing iPhones in India
  5. Registrations for Nokia 6 Reach 1.4 Million Ahead of Second Flash Sale
  6. Lenovo K6 Power Variant With 4GB of RAM Launched in India
  7. iOS 10.3 to Bring Cricket Scores via Siri, Find My AirPods, and More
  8. Airtel Posts Lowest Profit in 4 Years, Affected by Demonetisation and Jio
  9. Xiaomi Mi 5c Launch Pegged for February in New Leak
  10. 250,000 Redmi Note 4 Smartphones Sold in 10 Minutes, Says Xiaomi India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.