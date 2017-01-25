Google Home Now Lets You Control Belkin Wemo, Honeywell Products

Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant for home automation, now lets you control Belkin Wemo and Honeywell products.

Google is also bringing 'Home Control' to Pixel smartphones soon.

"With Honeywell and your Google Assistant on Google Home, you can conveniently manage your home's temperature without leaving the comfort of your covers," said Gummi Hafsteinsson, Product Lead, Google Assistant, in a blog post on Tuesday.

When you head out, Belkin Wemo and your Google Assistant can help you remember if you turned off the lights, just say "Ok Google, did I leave the bedroom lights on?" added Hafsteinsson.

"Looking for more ways to get things done at home? Try IFTTT, a platform that lets you combine hundreds of different services in new ways. With IFTTT on Pixel and Google Home, you can create custom voice commands for your Google Assistant. So instead of saying 'Ok Google, turn on the living room lights,' you can say 'Ok Google, I'm home' (or another command of your choice) to turn the lights on," elaborates Hafsteinsson.

To set up 'Home Control' from your Google Home, go to the Google Home app, select settings and then select 'Home Control', and click "+" to add a new device.

Last year, Google announced that Nest, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings are all available on Google Home to help you control your lights, thermostats and switches.