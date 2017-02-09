Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google Combines YouTube Music, Google Play Music Teams; Unified App Likely to Launch Soon

 
09 February 2017
Google Combines YouTube Music, Google Play Music Teams; Unified App Likely to Launch Soon

Highlights

  • Google Play Music and YouTube Music teams combined
  • Google likely to launch unified music app
  • YouTube Music offered music with and without video

Google has confirmed that it has merged the teams behind YouTube Music and Google Play Music. The move is said to be a way Google wants to pave the way for a unified Music app though it may be in initial stages.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the move to The Verge without offering any major details about the future product. In a statement, spokesperson said, "Music is very important to Google and we're evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we'll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made."

The merger isn't likely to affect users of both the Google Play Music and YouTube Music apps as of now. The Verge claims that both the apps "will continue to exist independently for the moment."

It adds that the business development teams of Google Play Music and YouTube Music were combined last year. The move to combine business development teams was said to make negotiating deals with labels and artists easier. Notably, YouTube Red, a premium service that allows advertisement-free access to subscribers, already offers access to both YouTube Music and Google Play Music services.

To recall, YouTube Music app was launched in 2015 and was expected to bring Google in the helm against the likes of other music streaming services. YouTube Music offered songs both with and without video with an option for users to choose audio-only mode. In its initial impressions, YouTube Music was touted as far less cluttered than competing services like Apple Music, which had more lists and tabs.

Google last year gave its Play Music app a total overhaul with smart features which was powered by Google's machine learning and contextual tools.

