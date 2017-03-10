Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game of Thrones Season 7 Premieres July 16

 
10 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Game of Thrones Season 7 Premieres July 16

Highlights

  • The show's seventh season airs July 16
  • In India, it'll be available on Hotstar July 17
  • HBO also provided a teaser video

Game of Thrones season seven will premiere on July 16, HBO announced on Thursday via an unusual Facebook Live presentation, that featured a literal block of ice melting. The summer date, as opposed to the regular spring time for all the past seasons, comes due to the scheduling requirements of the show, which needed gloomier, more wintery conditions in the locations used to portray Westeros.

Note: spoilers ahead, for season six.

The reason for that, of course, is because winter has come in the Seven Kingdoms, after six seasons of the Starks reciting their house motto. The seventh season will be the show’s penultimate, and will have as many episodes, HBO revealed last year.

In season six, the Starks restored themselves to power in Winterfell, with the northern men aligning themselves behind Jon Snow. After spending a couple of seasons in Braavos, the other Stark family member – Arya – has returned in style to Westeros as well, taking revenge on House Frey for the Red Wedding.

Game of Thrones Has a Villain Problem, and It's Not the White Walkers

Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister rules as the new Queen at King’s Landing, after a wildfire plot that blew up her enemies, and most of the city’s nobles into the sky. But that act has also put her in great peril; Highgarden and Dorne are now backing the incoming Daenerys Targaryen, who’s determined to take back what she believes rightfully belongs to her. Interestingly, Cersei’s little brother – Tyrion – is on the opposite side. It’s a weird family dynamic, as you probably know.

But all of that may ultimately be secondary to the greatest threat that lies beyond the wall, in White Walkers. While HBO’s Facebook Live video may come off as weird, it could be a nod to the impending collapse of The Wall, which keeps the Seven Kingdoms safe from their undead neighbours.

HBO also released a teaser video (above) post that, which doesn’t have any footage from the new season. Instead, it features the sigils of the various houses, with dialogues from past seasons setting up what’s to come. “There’s only one war that matters,” Jon Snow narrates towards the end, “the Great War. And it is here.”

Game of Thrones’ seventh season arrives July 16 on HBO. In India, Hotstar will have it available on July 17, with Star World Premiere airing the show first on July 18.

How to Survive Game of Thrones Off-Season Withdrawal

Tags: Game of Thrones, HBO, Game of Thrones season seven
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Paytm Rolls Back 2 Percent Credit Card Charge After Outcry
SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
Game of Thrones Season 7 Premieres July 16
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Samsung Mobiles Fest Offering Discounts on Several Smartphones
  2. WhatsApp for Android Set to Get a Brand New Look
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, New Violet Colour Variant Tipped
  4. Moto G5 Plus on Flipkart, Nokia 3310 Pre-Orders, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Paytm to Levy 2 Percent Deposit Fee on Adding Money Using Credit Cards
  6. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  7. OnePlus 3T No Longer Exclusive to Amazon India
  8. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders' Edition Review
  9. Game of Thrones Season 7 Premieres July 16
  10. Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD Launched in India at Rs. 1,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.