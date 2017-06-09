Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Beat Its Episode-Length Record Twice

The upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones is still a month away, but HBO has already revealed the episode lengths for all seven episodes via its online schedule, first spotted by fansite Watchers on the Wall. That means the show’s penultimate season has been completely edited and rendered, with all its CGI elements in place.

Most of the episodes are standard-length in terms of HBO shows, with episode one, two and five almost filling the allotted hour with 59 minutes. The third episode of the seventh season is slightly longer, at 63 minutes, while the fourth episode slots in as shortest of the lot, at 50 minutes.

The final two episodes of the season, however, are longer than all previous Game of Thrones episodes that have aired since the beginning. Episode six will be 71 minutes long, while episode seven – the season finale – will be 81 minutes in length, which beats the previous record-holder – season six finale “The Winds of Winter” – by 13 minutes.

Of course, since HBO has a no-ads policy, you won’t have to suffer any longer than the episode length itself. That applies to viewers only in the US, though, who will also be forced to possibly delay their bedtimes.

But if you’re watching in India, the longer episode lengths correlate to a delayed availability here, since Hotstar cannot contractually offer it on its service until it has finished airing in the US. That means, while you won’t get access for the first five episodes before 7:30am on Mondays, the last two episodes will make you wait slightly longer still.

Game of Thrones returns July 16 on HBO, July 17 on Hotstar, and July 18 on Star World.