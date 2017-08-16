Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Leaks From HBO Spain

 
16 August 2017
Photo Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Highlights

  • HBO España allegedly aired the episode by mistake
  • Game of Thrones season 7 has two episodes remaining
  • The sixth episode is scheduled for Sunday, August 20

Parts of the upcoming sixth episode of Game of Thrones' on-going season 7 have leaked online, after it was accidentally aired by HBO España on Tuesday night, a full five days before its usual airing date. This isn't part of the HBO hack from last month, but a separate incident in itself.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that the episode appears to be genuine, judging by the clips and screenshots now circulating across multiple threads on Reddit. One screenshot also confirms the episode length we already know of, at 1 hour and 11 minutes, further adding to its genuineness.

While the full episode hasn't surfaced yet, some Reddit users claim to have seen live-streams on Twitch and YouTube before they were taken down. A long part of the episode is available in a low-quality audio version on certain video sites.

It was also available on HBO España's website for a few hours, according to screenshots shared by Reddit users. We have reached out to HBO España for an official statement, and will update once we hear back.

The new leak is another unfortunate incident for HBO on the back of a major hack whose complete fallout has yet to be ascertained. So far, the hackers have leaked episodes of HBO series such as Ballers, Room 104, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, scripts of unaired Game of Thrones episodes, along with personal details of celebrities.

In a separate incident earlier this month, the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 7 was leaked by four individuals associated with Star India's technology vendor, Prime Focus. They have since been arrested by the police.

The sixth episode of Game of Thrones season 7 is set to air Sunday, August 20 on HBO in the US. It will be available Monday, August 21 on Hotstar, and air Tuesday, August 22 on Star World in India.

