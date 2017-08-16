Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 Leak: Star India Partner Says Leak Was 'Not a Hack'

 
16 August 2017
Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 Leak: Star India Partner Says Leak Was 'Not a Hack'

Photo Credit: HBO

An India-based media technology company said Wednesday that it regrets the recent leak of an episode of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones by four of its current and former employees.

Indian police have detained the four suspects, but said their motive for leaking the episode titled The Spoils of War was unclear. The fourth episode in the television series' seventh season leaked three days before its planned August 6 air date and quickly circulated online.

Though not related to the hack of HBO computer systems just days earlier, the episode leak compounded problems for the network in trying to keep information from the fantasy show under wraps.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Leaks From HBO Spain

Prime Focus Technologies, a subsidiary of the global entertainment services company Prime Focus, said in a statement Wednesday that the leak "was not a system hack, but an illegal breach of obligations by the concerned persons despite PFT's continual internal emphasis on protocols of content security and ethical practices."

Police are investigating possible charges against the four suspects, including criminal breach of trust and violation of India's information technology act.

