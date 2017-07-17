Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game of Thrones Season 7: Hotstar Fails to Deliver on ‘Hours Before Torrents’ Promise

 
17 July 2017
Game of Thrones Season 7: Hotstar Fails to Deliver on ‘Hours Before Torrents’ Promise

Photo Credit: HBO

Highlights

  • Hotstar was temporarily down for some users
  • Game of Thrones traffic likely caused most of the problems
  • Hotstar had promised to deliver GoT S07E01 before torrents

Hotstar suffered a technical issue early on Monday morning, as Game of Thrones fans landed in undead-horde sized numbers hoping to catch the return of their favourite show. While everyone was expecting to catch episode 1 of season 7 of Game of Thrones, many users – including a few at Gadgets 360 – were met with error messages that read: "We're having a temporary playback issue. We're working on it and will be back very soon!" or "Something unexpected has occurred. We're working on it. Please try again in sometime."

Naturally, people took to Twitter to vent out their frustration, asking the official account what had gone wrong. Hotstar admitted there was an issue, with a tweet at 8:06am claiming "there was a small blip" post which normal service had been resumed. That corroborates with some of our experiences, as we were able to watch the episode at around 8:10am. We've reached out to Hotstar, and will update with a statement if we hear back.

For what it's worth, the glitch didn't affect everyone. The season 7 premiere went live on the service at 7:30am, and some – including this correspondent – were lucky enough to watch the full episode without a single issue. At this point, we've to surmise that the Old Gods and the New were keen to read our recap of the season 7 premiere.

Sorry Hotstar, Your Sports Live Streaming Experience Just Isn't Good Enough

If we're being serious, it's possible that Hotstar's servers were unable to cope with the demand. It's a problem streaming companies often run into, as they underestimate the traffic load. HBO itself has been on the receiving end of this in previous years, and it happened on Sunday night too, with the premiere momentarily taking down the HBO website in the US.

Ahead of season 7 of Game of Thrones, Hotstar campaigned pretty aggressively against torrents, promising to get you the episode ahead of the torrents. Ironically, owing to these technical problems, many die-hard fans were forced to fall back on torrents anyway.

Of course, if being first matters more, Hotstar will be of little use since it doesn't have simulcast rights in India. The season 7 premiere first appeared on torrent search engines around 6:45am, which is 15 minutes after the episode began on HBO in the US, and 45 minutes before it became available on Hotstar, even without the glitch. Game of Thrones, of course, is the most pirated TV show in history.

It’s worth reminding that we at Gadgets 360 do not condone piracy and encourage our readers to support official means of consuming Game of Thrones and all other content.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 7, Hotstar
Akhil Arora

