Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game of Thrones Final Season to Have Only 6 Episodes, Season 7 Will Star Singer Ed Sheeran, Jim Broadbent

 
14 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Game of Thrones Final Season to Have Only 6 Episodes, Season 7 Will Star Singer Ed Sheeran, Jim Broadbent

Highlights

  • Game of Thrones' final season next year has only 6 episodes
  • Season 7 will guest star singer Ed Sheeran
  • Season 7 will start airing on July 16

As you may probably already know, the seventh season of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones is going to start airing from July 16, which is later than usual. Although the show and the books have diverged in the past, but at this point, the show is going to be on completely new territory, for better or worse. There's not too much that's known about the show right now, but the Game of Thrones official Facebook page did confirm one rather surprising detail - that British singer Ed Sheeran is going to be guest starring in Season 7. Game of Thrones has had a number of musicians as guest stars, with some, such as Sigur Ros, also performing on the show, but it's not clear whether Sheeran will do this or merely have a small part - for example, the members of Mastodon guest-starred in the show, but got to play wights.

The other detail which was confirmed by the showrunners is that Season 8, the final season, will be quite short - six episodes, to be exact. Season 7 is also shorter than normal, with only seven episodes, as confirmed last year. However, the shorter season still took as long to create as the normal ten-episode run, and that's probably going to be the case for the final season as well, on which work is now underway.

Looking at the teaser video on the Game of Thrones Facebook page, captioned "The great war is here", it looks like the infighting between the humans is about to come to an abrupt end, as the White Walkers finally make their presence felt across the kingdoms of men. The teaser shows us the various sigils of the Great Houses of Westerns, but the last frame is something different, the crumbled remains of all the sigils, laid out in a spiral pattern similar to the ones we've seen the White Walkers make in previous episodes.

Apart from Ed Sheeran, we also know that actor Jim Broadbent is going to be in Game of Thrones Season 7, as a maester in the Citadel, where he shares most of his scenes with John Bradley-West, who plays Samwell Tarly. It's not clear which maester he's playing, though some fans speculate that it's going to be Marwyn, "the Mage", who is one of the few people at the Citadel to study magic.

It seems unlikely to us with the shorter episode count, as there won't be much room for filler anymore, but we'll know in just a few months now how things play out.

Tags: Game of Thrones, GoT, Game of Thrones season 7, Game of Thrones final season, ed sheeran
iPhone 8 Tipped to Feature Flat OLED Display With 2.5D Curved Glass
SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
Game of Thrones Final Season to Have Only 6 Episodes, Season 7 Will Star Singer Ed Sheeran, Jim Broadbent
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  2. Moto G5 Launch Details, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, and More News This Week
  3. Google's New Tool Helps Customise Android for You
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. 'Unlimited' Mobile Data Plans in India: Is There a Catch?
  7. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  8. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  9. Idea to Provide Free Roaming on Incoming Calls From April 1
  10. Fastrack Launches Reflex Activity Tracker at Rs. 1,995
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.