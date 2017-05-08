Edge of Tomorrow 2 Is Now Called Live Die Repeat and Repeat

After signing on to direct a sequel to his 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow last year, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) has revealed that it will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat, in an interview while promoting his next war feature, The Wall.

If you’re wondering where the new name comes from, the tagline for the first film was “Live. Die. Repeat.” After the film performed poorly at the US box office – just 27 percent of its $370 million (around Rs. 2,380 crores) worldwide return – despite being a critical hit, Warner Bros. effectively re-branded the film for its home release, placing a larger emphasis on the tagline.

The sequel’s naming shows that the tagline seems to have won as a marketing strategy. Liman revealed the new title in an interview with Collider: “We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

This isn’t the first time Liman has excitedly talked about the story. Back in October, he told Collider: “[Edge of Tomorrow 2] is the only sequel that I’m considering doing, and it’s because first of all the story is so amazing— much better than the original film, and I loved and loved the original film —and second of all, it’s a sequel that’s a prequel.”

And in a separate interview with IGN, while discussing another of his upcoming projects Justice League Dark/ Dark Universe, Liman said that it would “revolutionise how people make sequels”. There’s no still release date, or even production plan, in place for Live Die Repeat and Repeat, as of now.

That’s because all the cast and crew are tied up with other commitments. Cruise is busy on Mission Impossible 6, Blunt is tied up with Mary Poppins Returns, and Liman has a couple of projects in development.