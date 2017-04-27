After pushing up the release of Star Wars: Episode IX earlier this week, Disney has adjusted its release schedule for the next three years, including the live-action The Lion King remake, sequel to biggest animated film Frozen, and many more.

You can see the full schedule below, but here’s the gist – 2018 to 2020 have been packed with the numerous franchises Disney now holds rights of. There are films on many different fronts, be it Marvel, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pixar, and the studio’s old set of classics, which are getting live-action adaptations.

Disney will begin 2018 with Black Panther – the character’s first standalone entry after appearing in Captain America: Civil War – on February 16, 2018. After that, you’ll get Ava DuVernay’s sci-fi blockbuster, A Wrinkle in Time, based on Madeleine L'Engle’s novel of the same name, on March 9, 2018.

Then, May 4, 2018 will bring Avengers: Infinity War, the first chapter in what represents a culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same month, on May 25, the untitled Han Solo anthology film will open in theatres worldwide.

The following month, on June 15, the long-awaited sequel to hit animation – The Incredibles 2 – hits cinemas. Another entry in the Marvel canon, Ant-Man and the Wasp, lands on July 6. There’ll be a live-action Mulan film on November 2, and sequel to Wreck-It Ralph – Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – later that month on November 21. Disney will close the year with Mary Poppins Returns on Christmas 2018.

2019 is as packed for Disney, though the films still don’t have names yet. The year starts with the first female Marvel superhero film starring Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, on March 8. Star Wars: Episode IX is slated for May 24, with an untitled Avengers film – follow-up chapter to Infinity War – on May 3.

Toy Story 4 comes out June 21, The Lion King live-action remake arrives July 19, and Frozen 2 will open worldwide on November 27. There are other available slots for a live-action fairy tale (à la Beauty and the Beast) on March 29, November 8, and December 20, as well.

As you move into 2020, there’s even less clarity. Indiana Jones 5 will release on July 10, and there are three Marvel films slotted for May 1, August 7, and November 6.

Here’s the new schedule for Disney from now till 2020. Dates are in US format (MM/DD/YY).

Disney releases in 2017

5/5/17 Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

5/26/17 Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

6/16/17 Cars 3

11/3/17 Thor: Ragnarok

11/22/17 Coco

12/15/17 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Disney releases in 2018

2/16/18 Black Panther

3/9/18 A Wrinkle in Time

4/6/18 Magic Camp

5/4/18 Avengers: Infinity War

5/25/18 Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film

6/15/18 The Incredibles 2

7/6/18 Ant-Man and The Wasp

8/3/18 Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)

11/2/18 Mulan (Live Action)

11/21/18 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

12/25/18 Mary Poppins Returns

Disney releases in 2019

3/8/19 Captain Marvel

3/29/19 Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)

4/12/19 Untitled Disneytoon Studios

5/3/19 Untitled Avengers

5/24/19 Star Wars: Episode IX

6/21/19 Toy Story 4

7/19/19 The Lion King (Live Action)

8/9/19 Untitled Disney Live Action

11/8/19 Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)

11/27/19 Frozen 2

12/20/19 Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)

Disney releases in 2020

3/13/20 Untitled Pixar Animation

4/3/20 Untitled Disney Live Action

5/1/20 Untitled Marvel

6/19/20 Untitled Pixar Animation

7/10/20 Untitled Indiana Jones

8/7/20 Untitled Marvel

11/6/20 Untitled Marvel

11/25/20 Gigantic

Disney releases in 2021

3/12/21 Untitled Disney Live Action

6/18/21 Untitled Pixar Animation

11/24/21 Untitled Disney Animation