Thousands Are Begging Disney to Stay on Netflix

More than 11,000 people have signed an online petition asking Disney to reconsider its decision to remove its shows and films from Netflix as it launches its own streaming service.

Their argument? Disney's decision restricts the entertainment choices they can pick from on a limited budget.

"The move might make business sense for Disney, which is eager to get a piece of the streaming pie, but the people who power these businesses should be taken into account, too," the petition, which was started by online organising site Care2, says.

Americans are increasingly subscribing to multiple streaming services as more companies look for ways to capitalise on their popularity. Some customers are happy with the plethora of services available to them. This month alone, there have been at least three new streaming announcements, including Disney's.

But for those looking for a one-stop-shop model, it is becoming harder to find, and the costs of separate subscriptions are adding up. Disney has not given details on how much its service would cost.

The petition asking the House of Mouse to keep its content on Netflix has drawn signatures from across the globe. "We cut the cord with cable so we could have more variety and choice, but now we're just being pushed back into packaged, limiting subscription models," the petition reads. At the time of this writing, the petition had logged 11,340 signatures since launching Aug. 16.

That's been fairly remarkable growth, Care2 said. "The momentum has been mainly driven by the sharing of Care2 members, which has been 2x the normal rate," Care2 spokesman Alison Perris said in a statement.

It's not clear what Care2's next step will be. In the past the group has started social media campaigns and even staged protests at companies' headquarters. But whatever happens, the hope is to communicate fans' discontent to Disney, Perris said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

© 2017 The Washington Post