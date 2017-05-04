Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Defenders: Marvel's Street-Level Heroes Team Up in First Trailer for Netflix Series

 
04 May 2017
The Defenders: Marvel's Street-Level Heroes Team Up in First Trailer for Netflix Series

Photo Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Highlights

  • The Defenders premieres August 18 on Netflix
  • It involves Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist
  • The mini-series will have a total of eight episodes

Netflix has released the first trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders, the superhero get-together mini-series that involves all four of its previous standalone properties in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Like The Avengers, except on TV.

We’ve been building up to this since 2015, and the new two-minute clip explores how our street-level heroes – Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) – will end up fighting on the same side.

The Defenders trailer opens with Jones in handcuffs, being interrogated by police detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who was part of the main cast in Luke Cage’s first season. Before she can talk herself into trouble, Murdock walks through the door, and tells her to stop. “Who the hell are you?” Jones demands. “I’m your attorney,” he replies, with a smile.

In the next segment, Rand chases a bad guy through an alley, comes across Cage, and the two exchange blows. When they meet again at Colleen Wing’s (Jessica Henwick) dojo, Cage wonders why his fist glows. To which, Danny replies: “I’m the immortal Iron Fist” in his usual straight-faced manner. Someone please give him a funny line.

Murdock’s childhood mentor, Stick (Scott Glenn), then narrates over the rest of the trailer, introducing the four superhuman vigilantes to the non-Marvel crowd. Another Daredevil cast member, Elektra (Élodie Yung), is seen in the trailer too, who returns from the dead. And we get the briefest of glances of Sigourney Weaver’s main villain, Alexandra.

There’s a bunch of action scenes from there on, set to the tunes of Nirvana’s Come As You Are, culminating in true Marvel-Netflix fashion with a hallway fight scene.

The Defenders will hit Netflix on August 18.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: The Defenders, Marvel, Netflix, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist
Akhil Arora

The Defenders: Marvel's Street-Level Heroes Team Up in First Trailer for Netflix Series
 
 

