US tech giant Apple announced that BeatsX wireless earbuds will be available globally later this week, starting Friday in the US. They are priced at $149.95 (roughly Rs. 10,000), and will be available via Apple Stores and the Apple site. They will be available in Black and White colour variants.

The BeatsX wireless earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback. They charge using the Lightning to USB Type-A cable, and feature magnetic earbuds that can be joined together when not being used. Four different-sized eartips come bundled with the BeatX earphones, as does a pocket-sized carrying case.

"The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalised fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability," Apple said in a statement.

The BeatsX wireless earphones feature optimised noise isolation, and their RemoteTalk feature allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri.

Unveiled alongside the Apple AirPods at the company's iPhone launch event in September, the BeatsX headphones are powered by the same W1 chip that powers the AirPods. This allows the new headphones to pair quickly and easily with the new iPhones. They are Bluetooth-enabled, so they works with other media sources as well.

Written with inputs from IANS