In an interview at the Code Media conference on Monday, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue shared that the subscribers of company's music streaming service - Apple Music - are now "well past" 20 million. He wasn't more specific than that, and the news isn't really a revelation, as the company had announced 20 million subscribes for the service in December last year.

Cue said at the conference that the company has been "thrilled" with the subscription rate for the service in its first 15 months and said that it is the fastest growing subscription service that he knows about. Even though the company seems to be excited about the subscription numbers, Cue said that there are billions of people listening to music and this is why the company is "not satisfied" and believes that the potential for growth is exponential. Cue did not share the exact number of subscriptions that the music service currently holds but said that it was doing "great".

To recall, Apple confirmed in December last year that Apple Music had registered 20 million subscribers since launch.

On being asked how Apple Music's subscription base can be widened, Cue said that till now a lot of factors including radio, playlists, human curation, and other features have helped the service grow but the company is planning to introduce some more features this year.

Talking about the music exclusivity, Cue said that keeping certain titles exclusive to a particular platform can only result in more competition and as a result benefit the music industry as whole. Cue said that the exclusivity also helps in increasing the subscription numbers for any service and that is what everybody is trying to achieve.

Apart from this, Cue also talked at length about the Cupertino-based company's upcoming reality TV show Planet of the Apps, which will be exclusive to Apple Music.