Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Apple Music 'Well Past' 20 Million Subscribers, Reveals Eddy Cue

 
14 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Music 'Well Past' 20 Million Subscribers, Reveals Eddy Cue

Highlights

  • Eddy Cue says the company is thrilled with subscription numbers
  • Cue says the potential for growth is still exponential
  • Cue also talked about Apple's upcoming show Planet of Apps

In an interview at the Code Media conference on Monday, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue shared that the subscribers of company's music streaming service - Apple Music - are now "well past" 20 million. He wasn't more specific than that, and the news isn't really a revelation, as the company had announced 20 million subscribes for the service in December last year.

Cue said at the conference that the company has been "thrilled" with the subscription rate for the service in its first 15 months and said that it is the fastest growing subscription service that he knows about. Even though the company seems to be excited about the subscription numbers, Cue said that there are billions of people listening to music and this is why the company is "not satisfied" and believes that the potential for growth is exponential. Cue did not share the exact number of subscriptions that the music service currently holds but said that it was doing "great".

To recall, Apple confirmed in December last year that Apple Music had registered 20 million subscribers since launch.

On being asked how Apple Music's subscription base can be widened, Cue said that till now a lot of factors including radio, playlists, human curation, and other features have helped the service grow but the company is planning to introduce some more features this year.

Talking about the music exclusivity, Cue said that keeping certain titles exclusive to a particular platform can only result in more competition and as a result benefit the music industry as whole. Cue said that the exclusivity also helps in increasing the subscription numbers for any service and that is what everybody is trying to achieve.

Apart from this, Cue also talked at length about the Cupertino-based company's upcoming reality TV show Planet of the Apps, which will be exclusive to Apple Music.

Tags: Apple Music Subscribers, Apple Music, Entertainment, Apps, Apple, Internet, Eddy Cue
For Honor Is Out on PC, PS4, and Xbox One - Here's Everything You Need to Know
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Apple Music 'Well Past' 20 Million Subscribers, Reveals Eddy Cue
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  2. Some Google Self-Driving Car Staff Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
  3. Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung Discounts, and Other Valentine's Day Deals
  4. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  5. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  6. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  7. Apple, Motorola Announce Cashbacks, Offers for Valentine's Day
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Price, Valentine's Day Deals, and More: 360 Daily
  9. Samsung Reportedly Codenames Galaxy Note 8 Project as 'Baikal'
  10. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.