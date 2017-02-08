Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Apple Hires Amazon TV Head to Reportedly Lead Its TV Division

 
08 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Hires Amazon TV Head to Reportedly Lead Its TV Division

Highlights

  • Timothy D. Twerdahl has been hired as VP of Apple TV Marketing
  • He was earlier with Amazon, and had also worked in Netflix
  • Twerdahl will replace Pete Distad

Apple, in an attempt to shift focus of its Apple TV business, has hired Timothy D. Twerdahl, who was the former head of Amazon's Fire TV business. According to a Bloomberg report, Twerdahl will replace Pete Distad who was responsible for the Apple TV business, and will be reporting to Greg Joswiak, Vice President in charge of marketing for the iPhone.

The report citing a person familiar with the matter adds that Twerdahl will take over as the Vice President of Apple TV Marketing. It adds that the move suggests a renewed focus on the Apple TV business with an intention to provide more content for the device. Twerdahl is believed to be working on expanding video content as well as work on more devices for the living room.

An Apple spokesman confirmed to Bloomberg that Timothy D. Twerdahl joined Apple this month. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was formerly General Manager and Director of Amazon's Fire TV Business since 2013. Notably, Twerdahl earlier worked with Netflix and prior to it, he was the Vice President of Consumer Devices at Roku, a streaming player. With Twerdahl's hiring, Distad has been reportedly shifted to "help lead Apple's content deal efforts" under Eddy Cue.

Last year, Apple was reported to cut the amount it charges from video streaming services in half on the App Store, a move said to be in-sync with the company's upcoming TV app plans.

Apple's fourth-generation Apple TV came with innards similar to iPhone 6, and the device can convert any non-smart TV into a smart one. Apple has been steadily improving its tvOS, the software that powers the device.

Tags: Apple, Apple TV, Amazon
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Will Continue to Monitor Points of Interconnect Issue, Says TRAI
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Apple Hires Amazon TV Head to Reportedly Lead Its TV Division
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles
  3. Apple Tipped to Start iPhone 8 Production Early to Meet Demand
  4. Reliance Jio Refutes Airtel's Claim About Points of Interconnect
  5. How to Join or Leave WhatsApp Beta Test on Android
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Unveiled With Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4100mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Set to Launch Today
  8. Government Has Received Over 1,300 Complaints Against E-Commerce Firms
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby Assistant Tipped to Support 8 Languages
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.