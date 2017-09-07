Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple, Amazon Reportedly Bid for James Bond Film Rights

 
07 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple, Amazon Reportedly Bid for James Bond Film Rights

The film franchise features Bond, James Bond. And Apple and Amazon.com have joined a bevy of suitors bidding for distribution rights for the lucrative movies depicting the exploits of Britain's famed fictional spy, the Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday.

Mega-retailer Amazon.com and iPhone maker Apple are hoping to gain a strong foothold in Hollywood. Their competition for the Bond film distribution rights includes Time Warner's Warner Bros, Sony, MGM, Comcast's Universal Pictures, and 20th Century Fox, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon and Apple are willing to pay about the same amount for the rights as Warner Bros, the magazine said, citing anonymous sources. It did not give a figure.

The Bond franchise is worth between $2 billion and $5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,806 crores and Rs. 32,016 crores), an industry insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Hollywood Reporter.

Apple and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

Sony previously owned the distribution rights, but they expired with the 2015 release of the latest Bond film, Spectre. That movie took in about $880 million at the global box office, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

James Bond, created by British author Ian Fleming, first burst onto the silver screen in 1962 in the hit Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as the British secret agent. A plethora of Bond films followed, starring Connery and several actors who succeeded him in the role, including Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. Bond has most recently been played by Daniel Craig.

Amazon has been spending billions of dollars to create and license TV shows and films. Earlier this year, company unit Amazon Studios scored a best-actor Oscar for Casey Affleck's portrayal of a grieving man in the movie Manchester by the Sea. The movie also won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Apple, which is relatively new to the world of original content, began a long-awaited move into television in June with a reality show called Planet of the Apps.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Amazon, James Bond, Entertainment, Apps, Apple Music, Prime Video
Vivo V7+ India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Apple, Amazon Reportedly Bid for James Bond Film Rights
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Awesome Deals
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo V7+ Set to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  4. This Is Apple vs Its Own Users, Says Angry Regulator TRAI
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
  6. Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions: Google's Android One Makes a Comeback
  7. 10.or E Smartphone With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Honor V9 Play With 13-Megapixel Camera, 3000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Lenovo K8 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 10,999: Highlights
  10. BSNL's New Rs. 429 Plan Gives Up to 90GB Data, Unlimited Calls
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.