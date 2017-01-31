Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon Prime Video Partners With Cinestaan to Stream 3 Indian Indie Films

 
31 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon Prime Video Partners With Cinestaan to Stream 3 Indian Indie Films

Amazon Prime Video has included three Indian independent films to its unlimited streaming of latest movies and TV shows, by collaborating with C International Sales, a subsidiary of Cinestaan Film Company.

It will now be home for two of 2016 Toronto International Film Festival's official selection of Indian films- Dev Bhoomi and A Death in the Gunj.

In addition, it will exclusively stream The Hungry, an international co-production between Cinestaan and Film London.

"Amazon Prime Video has presented a much needed option and we are delighted that they have seen such merit in three of the titles that C International Sales represented and we are thrilled that within 6 months, our superb team has made C International the 'go to' sales agency for Indian filmmakers," Rohit Khattar, Chairman Cinestaan Group said about the partnership.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "At Amazon Prime Video India, our goal is to partner with the top content creators in India and worldwide to build the largest selection of latest and exclusive movies and TV shows for our customers."

Directed by Goran Paskaljevic, Devi Bhoomi narrates the story of Rahul who returns to his old Himalayan village carrying a heavy secret.

Directorial debut feature, written and directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Death in the Gunj is set in 1979 starts as an uneventful family holiday which takes a dangerous twist when the guests play with the spirits.

Revenge thriller, The Hungry stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Suraj Sharma and Sayani Gupta.

Tags: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Apps, Entertainment, Internet, India
Biometric Aadhaar Payments to Usher in Tech Revolution, Says President
Cleartrip Now Lets Users Book an Uber Through the App
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Amazon Prime Video Partners With Cinestaan to Stream 3 Indian Indie Films
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. H-1B Visa Reform Bill Tabled in the US Could Double Minimum Salary
  2. Google Employees Rally in Thousands Against Trump Immigration Ban
  3. Oppo A57 With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  4. Amazon Explores Legal Options Against Trump's Immigration Ban
  5. Android Nougat 7.1.2 Public Beta Now Available for Compatible Devices
  6. ISRO to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite to Replace IRNSS-1A
  7. WhatsApp May Overhaul Status Messages, Introduce Live Location Sharing
  8. Vodafone-Idea Merger Is Full of Opportunities and Challenges
  9. BSNL Launches 'New Plan Voucher' With Free Voice Calls at Rs. 144
  10. Moto G5 Rumoured to Pack Snapdragon 430 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.