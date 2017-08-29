Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Prime Video Partners Turner India to Stream Cartoon Network Shows

 
29 August 2017
Amazon Prime Video Partners Turner India to Stream Cartoon Network Shows

Highlights

  • The partnership brings Cartoon Network shows to Prime Video in India
  • The shows will be found under Prime Video’s Kids & Family TV section
  • Amazon has been aggressively pushing the streaming service in India

Amazon Prime Video and Turner India on Tuesday announced a strategic tie-up that will bring Cartoon Network's popular shows to the streaming service. Amazon has been looking to expand its Prime Video service in India has regularly been signing content licensing deals, with the most recent being a partnership with Salman Khan for rights to his future titles and films produced by Salman Khan ventures.

The Turner India and Amazon Prime Video partnership will see such Cartoon Network shows as Ben 10 (Classic), Ben 10: Alien Force, Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, Ben 10 Omniverse, Grim Adventures of Billy Mandy, Johnny Bravo, Powerpuff Girls (Classic), Kumbh Karan, Roll No. 21, and Dexter's Laboratory. These shows will be accessible under the Kids & Family TV section.

The companies in a joint statement detailed the importance of the move, saying, "Kids today are consuming and engaging with their favourite content across diverse screens such as computers and mobile screens. This is increasing with the emergence of new OTT platforms and the rise in use of apps for games as an entertainment and learning activity."

Amazon in June revealed it would be extending its introductory Prime Video offer across all global markets. Taking many by surprise last December, Amazon announced it was making its on-demand streaming service, for which it would typically charge $5.99 a month, available in 242 countries and territories at an introductory price of $2.99 or EUR 2.99 per month for the first six months. This pricing is only for regions that do not have a Prime subscription service already available. In other regions - like India and US - Amazon Prime subscribers get the Prime Video service bundled in.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Turner India, Cartoon Network

 
 

