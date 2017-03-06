Amazon Prime Video India Announces Deal With Lionsgate

E-commerce platform Amazon and Lionsgate on Friday announced a long-term exclusive deal that will make subscription-based streaming service Prime Video India home for all the projects by the leading Hollywood studio.

With this deal, Prime Video will be the exclusive subscription streaming home in India for "La La Land", which won six Oscars this year, along with films including "Deepwater Horizon" and "The Divergent Series: Allegiant", read a statement from Amazon Prime Video India.

Apart from that, upcoming 2017 releases - "Power Rangers" and "The Shack" - will also be available only to Prime members, and will not be available on satellite or pay television.

"It is awesome that Lionsgate has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to bring its original, daring and highly acclaimed content to Indian customers," said Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India.

Jim Packer, Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution, added: "We are very pleased to partner with Amazon as they continue to transform the face of entertainment in India and bring our premium film and television content to their viewers."