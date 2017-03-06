Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon Prime Video India Announces Deal With Lionsgate

 
06 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon Prime Video India Announces Deal With Lionsgate

E-commerce platform Amazon and Lionsgate on Friday announced a long-term exclusive deal that will make subscription-based streaming service Prime Video India home for all the projects by the leading Hollywood studio.

With this deal, Prime Video will be the exclusive subscription streaming home in India for "La La Land", which won six Oscars this year, along with films including "Deepwater Horizon" and "The Divergent Series: Allegiant", read a statement from Amazon Prime Video India.

Apart from that, upcoming 2017 releases - "Power Rangers" and "The Shack" - will also be available only to Prime members, and will not be available on satellite or pay television.

"It is awesome that Lionsgate has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to bring its original, daring and highly acclaimed content to Indian customers," said Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India.

Jim Packer, Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution, added: "We are very pleased to partner with Amazon as they continue to transform the face of entertainment in India and bring our premium film and television content to their viewers."

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate, La La Land, Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video India, Apps, Internet, India
Uber, Ola Fares Will Be Regulated, Decides Maharashtra Government
iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
Oppo F1s
Amazon Prime Video India Announces Deal With Lionsgate
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  2. How to Cancel Your Reliance Jio Number Before or After March 31
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) First Impressions
  4. iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
  5. Airtel to Offer Free Data to Postpaid Customers from March 13
  6. Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 (2017) With IP68 Rating Launched in India
  7. Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345 Per Month
  8. Xiaomi Launches New Smart Home Products Under Its Mi Ecosystem
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8 Said to Be Available for Pre-Orders From April 10
  10. Google Tipped to Be Working on a 'Non-Pixel' Budget Smartphone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.