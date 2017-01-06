The Gadgets 360 Winter 2017 TV Guide

The new year is here, which means there’s more great TV that lies ahead. Much of it is still hazy for now, but we do have some firm details about what to expect nearer to the start of 2017. Be it fantasy, sci-fi, comic book, or mainstream fare, here’s everything that will hit your screens, in chronological order.

January

Sherlock

When: January 1, 2017

Where: BBC iPlayer / AXN

Benedict Cumberbatch has returned as the eccentric detective in modern London after a one-off special that took us back to Victorian era, with the addition of a new villain in Toby Jones. Plus, John and Mary’s baby is here. As always, the new season will contain a total of three episodes, the first of which is already out, and expect each to be feature-length.

Beyond

When: January 2, 2017

Where: Freeform / Hulu

Holden Matthews (Burkely Duffield) wakes up from a 12-year-long coma to realise he has supernatural abilities in this sci-fi thriller. He must then handle all the attention it brings, from friends, media and a possible conspiracy. Produced by Heroes’ Tim Kring, the show will take a dual approach to broadcasting – airing weekly on Freeform, and simultaneously available in its entirety on Hulu.

Emerald City

When: January 6, 2017

Where: NBC / Colors Infinity

A darker, more adult take on Wizard of Oz, whose description – “competing kingdoms, lethal warriors, dark magic and a bloody battle for supremacy” – reads like Game of Thrones. Dorothy (True Detective’s Adria Arjona) is all grown-up in the new series, and her canine friend Toto is a fierce police dog. Vincent D’Onofrio (Marvel’s Daredevil) plays the wizard of Oz, and Tarsem Singh directs all 10 episodes.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

When: January 13, 2017

Where: Netflix

Neil Patrick Harris plays the role of Count Olaf in this series adaptation of Daniel Handler’s famous children novels, who is writing the show himself. The first season will cover his first four books. Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, and Aasif Mandvi are too part of the cast, with Barry Sonnenfeld in the director’s chair.

Homeland

When: January 15, 2017

Where: Showtime

The sixth season of the political thriller returns to its well, homeland, with Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) working with a foundation in New York City to help Muslims living in the US. It will feature an election, and will take place between election day and inauguration day – sort of like what we’ve gone through in last couple of months.

The Young Pope

When: January 15, 2017

Where: HBO / Hotstar

Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes film series) stars as the first (fictional) US-born pope in this 10-episode mini-series directed by Italian Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty, Youth). It’s already aired in Europe to much praise, and that success has prompted the creators to consider a second season, surprising since it’s billed as a mini-series.

Suits

When: January 25, 2017

Where: USA Network / Colors Infinity

Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) will return from the winter break to pick up where the sixth season left off, as the latter must work with Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) to save their firm.

Riverdale

When: January 26, 2017

Where: The CW

Labelled as a “teenage Twin Peaks” by the show’s producers, Riverdale is an adaptation of the famous Archie Comics – involving everyone from Betty, Veronica, and Archie himself – from a surreal viewpoint that explores the darkness of small-town America. Archie Comics’ creative head Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write, while Greg Berlanti, writer and executive producer on Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow, will produce the show.

February

Powerless

When: February 2, 2017

Where: NBC

The world of comic book adventures takes on a new genre – sitcom – with this new series starring Vanessa Hudgens as a claims handler for Wayne Security, which helps protect regular people from damage caused by superheroes. Danny Pudi (Community) and Alan Tudyk (Rogue One) co-star, but don’t expect the cape-guy to show up, even if his name is on the door.

24: Legacy

When: February 5, 2017

Where: Fox

Fox is giving its beloved Keifer Sutherland-thriller 24 a reboot in this new iteration, that will retain the real-time format and exist in the same universe. Owing to the latter, Carlos Bernard returns to reprise his role as Tony Almeida, with a new CTU team made up of Miranda Otto, Dan Bucatinsky, and Teddy Sears working under Corey Hawkins.

Legion

When: February 8, 2017

Where: FX

Fargo creator Noah Hawley spins his vision on the X-Men universe with Legion, that will follow a schizophrenic Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), who also happens to be the mutant son of Charles Xavier. Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, and Katie Aselton star alongside. Following the fashion of Hawley’s other show, the first season will have just eight episodes.

The Expanse

When: February 8, 2017

Where: Syfy

One-third part space opera, mystery and sci-fi, The Expanse arrived last year and flew under the radar. It’s set in a future where humans have colonised the Solar System, and follows a bunch of people as they try to unravel a conspiracy and maintain peace across the system. A 13-episode second season begins the first week of February, so now is the perfect time to catch up.

The Walking Dead

When: February 12, 2017

Where: AMC

The seventh season of the hugely popular show started back in October, but went into a winter break last month. It will pick up where it left off when it returns, and begin with Negan’s visit to Alexandria.

Girls

When: February 12, 2017

Where: HBO / Hotstar

The New York City comedy that follows the lives of four young women, starring and written by Lena Dunham, returns for its sixth and final season. Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will be involved too.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

When: February 12, 2017

Where: HBO / Hotstar

Over the last three years, John Oliver has made a name for himself with his satirical takes on the biggest news events, and deep dives into important issues of our time. The fourth season should give you some more intellectual YouTube videos to pass around.

Humans

When: February 13, 2017

Where: AMC

The sci-fi series about lifelike anthropomorphic robots called “synths” returns for a second season, with Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) joining the cast in an integral role. Humans will continue its exploration of how AI react to living alongside humans in a subservient role, and how that impacts the society as a whole. It too will run for eight epsidoes.

March

Marvel’s Iron Fist

When: March 17, 2017

Where: Netflix

The fourth standalone series based on a Marvel comic book hero leading up to The Defenders after Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, stars Finn Jones (Game of Thrones) in the titular role, alongside David Wenham, Jessica Henwick, Jessica Stroup, Rosario Dawson, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Tom Pelphrey. Scott Buck (Dexter) serves as the showrunner, who will take on Marvel’s The Inhumans next.

(Also see:'Danny Rand Is No White Saviour,' Says Marvel's Iron Fist Showrunner)

The future

Beyond March, not everything is set in stone particularly. Here’s what we do knew so far:

The Handmaid’s Tale / April 26, Hulu

Sense8: Season 2 / May 5, Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery / May, CBS All Access

Twin Peaks / First-half 2017, Showtime

Game of Thrones: Season 7 / Summer 2017, HBO

Marvel’s The Inhumans / September, ABC

Marvel’s The Punisher / TBA, Netflix

Marvel’s The Defenders / TBA, Netflix

Mystery Science Theater 3000 / TBA, Netflix

Stranger Things: Season 2 / TBA, Netflix