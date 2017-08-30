The two biggest Netflix original releases for us in August were Marvel’s The Defenders, and Death Note. While the former was exciting in the exchanges and the fights between the four street-level heroes, it didn’t fully live up to our expectations. The latter, on the other hand, was a complete disaster - from the writing to the acting - that you’d your best to avoid.

In September, the most interesting originals are returning ones. BoJack Horseman is easily be one of Netflix’s best shows, with Will Arnett voicing the horse-man who is a former sitcom star who is trying to find himself through a haze of alcohol, failed relationships, and self-loathing. On the other end of the spectrum is Narcos, the Colombian crime drama that shifts focus to Cali cartel after the death of Pablo Escobar in season 2 (that’s not a spoiler, it’s history).

There’s a returning drama as well - Club de Cuervos - now into its third season. The Iglesias siblings share the presidency of Cuervos de Nuevo Toledo, while being forced to relocate from their stadium.

On the new series front, we have American Vandal, a half-hour true-crime satire (like Making A Murderer, sans the sadness) about a high-school prank that follows a sophomore documentarian as he wonders: Who drew all the penises? The other new TV original for September is Jack Whitehall and his father’s Southeast Asia trip, Travels with My Father.

Netflix’s original film roster for September is lighter, though there's a big name in Angeline Jolie-written and directed First They Killed My Father, based on Loung Ung's memoir of the same name. Shot on location in Cambodia, the film follows a 5-year-old girl as she tries to survive the rise of Khmer Rouge, and tells the story of the country through her eyes.

The only other original movie for September is called Our Souls at Night, and it’s based on the novel written by Kent Haruf, and adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars). The films stars Jane Fonda and Robert Redford as a widow and widower, respectively, who have been neighbours for decades.

The September line-up for original documentaries is much larger. We have a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Gaga’s less-explored personal life in Gaga: Five Foot Two, from Emmy nominee Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York) over an eight-month period. Then there’s Strong Island, a look at an African-American family through the lens of their 24-year-old eldest child’s murder over two decades ago. There's also Fire Chasers, which follows firefighters as they try to fight seasonal wildfires in California, and how man-made choices have impacted their work.

There are a couple of big names on the stand-up comedy special front too, this September. Jerry Seinfeld will launch his first special after his Netflix deal earlier this year, and podcaster and actor Marc Maron returns to his original artform as well. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham adds to the lineup, and Achmed the Dead Terrorist will be with him.

With that, here are our four picks for September 2017 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Gangs of New York / September 1

Martin Scorsese has directed better films in his career, and Gangs of New York’s sprawling length and structure can stand in the way of its storytelling, but the performance of veteran actor Daniel-Day Lewis as the villainous Bill the Butcher makes it a captivating watch. The protagonist - played by Leonardo DiCaprio - is a man bent on revenge for his father’s death in 19th-century New York.

Gangs of New York also stars Cameron Diaz, Jim Broadbent, Liam Neeson, and Brendan Gleeson.

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 / September 8

“Where’s BoJack?” is the call of BoJack Horseman’s season 4, after the Will Arnett-voiced anthropomorphic horse and former sitcom star left the craziness of Hollywoo and took off into the desert. We know he saw wild horses roaming free, which served as a metaphor for BoJack having to let go, but all the other characters have no idea clearly.

The first trailer also shows the changing lives of the people in BoJack's orbit, including Todd, Diane, Mr. Peanutbutter, and Princess Carolyn.

The Expanse: Season 2 / September 8

Adapted from James SA Corey’s novels, The Expanse is a show about the politics of humanity colonising Mars and living in the Asteroid Belt and beyond, while offering enough high-octane action for a variety of sci-fi fans. It’s frequently also an allegorical wake-up call for our own future, while balancing similarities from the Cold War.

It doesn’t always bring together all its various threads in a cohesive fashion, but The Expanse is still a good addition to TV roster for sci-fi and political drama fans.

George Harrison: Living in the Material World (2011) / September 15

Alongside his primary expertise of drama films and working with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese also holds an interest in looking at popular figures through the documentary lens. George Harrison: Living in the Material World is a two-part 208-minute example belonging to the latter category, which studies the Beatles member with the help of interviews, concert footage, home movies and pictures.

If you’re a fan of the Beatles, do yourself a favour and watch it.

Star Trek Discovery: Season 1 / September 25

Star Trek returns to its original medium after 12 years off the air, aboard the USS Discovery, which is set a decade before the original series. For the first time, the protagonist - Lt Cmdr Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green - isn't a ship captain. The two leads - Martin-Green, and Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Georgiou - both also belong to minorities: African-American, and Asian respectively.

There are some doubts after creator Bryan Fuller (American Gods) left the series over creative differences, and in a crowded TV landscape full of prestige dramas, Star Trek will need to prove its worth despite all its history.

Here's a full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in September 2017:

September 1

A Boy Name Flora A: Season 1

A House of Blocks: Season 1

A Little Chaos

Aakhri Adaalat

According to Greta

Afternoon Delight

All About Love: Season 1

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu

Concrete Football

Echelon Conspiracy

Ek Jaan Hain Hum

Entourage

Everybody Loves Somebody

Everything Must Go

Gangs of New York

Khoon Khoon

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1

Little Evil

Love Through a Millennium 2

Maggie & Bianca: Fashion Friends: Season 1

Maniac: Season 1

Manoranjan

Mortified Nation

Mothers and Daughters

Mujrim

Nim's Island

No Estamos Solo

Offline - Das leben ist kein bonuslevel

Priceless

Railroad Tigers

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Resurface

Robocar Poli: Season 3-4

She's Gotta Have It

Skin Wars: Season 3

So Undercover

Sohni Mahiwal

Teesri Aankh

The 9th Life of Louis Drax

The Drowning

The Inbetweeners

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The Next Three Days

The Wiggles: Season 1

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

Worlds Apart

September 2

Chelsea: Season 2, weekly

September 3

Whitney: Can I Be Me

September 4

Juno

September 5

Marc Maron: Too Real

September 6

Shooter: Season 2, weekly

September 8

#realityhigh

BoJack Horseman: Season 4

Fabrizio Copano: Solo pienso en mi

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1

The Confession Tapes: Season 1

The Expanse: Season 2

The Polka King

September 11

Outlander: Season 3, weekly

September 12

Barbie: Happy Birthday to You!

Beat Bugs: Happy Birthday to You!

Las Leyendas: Happy Birthday to You!

Project Mc²: Happy Birthday to You!

September 13

Offspring: Season 7

September 14

Romance of Our Parents: Season 1

September 15

All Hail King Julien: Season 1-2

American Vandal: Season 1

Dragons' Den: Season 13

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Misfire

Rumble

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

September 16

First Love: Season 1

Good Time: Season 1

Hey, Kids!: Season 1

If Life Cheats You: Season 1

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

September 18

Sex Tape

September 20

Gotham: Season 3

September 21

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 4

September 22

6 Days

Fuller House: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1

September 23

Patriots Day

September 24

Appleseed Alpha

Deliver Us from Evil

The Bar

September 25

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1, weekly

The Intern

VeggieTales in the House: Season 1-2

September 26

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

September 27

Love & Other Drugs

September 28

Beautiful Secret: Season 1

Designated Survivor: Season 2, weekly

September 29

Club de Cuervos: Season 3

Big Mouth: Season 1

Out of Thin Air

Real Rob: Season 2

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

September 30

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 9

Note: All titles and dates are subject to change.