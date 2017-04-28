House of Cards, Master of None, War Machine, and More on Netflix in May

April 2017 will always be a month to remember for Netflix. The streaming service now has 100 million subscribers around the world, proof that video streaming is the future, and that the Los Gatos-based company sits at the top of the pile. It’s got serious competition from both Amazon and Hotstar in India, but the breadth of its original content differentiates Netflix from the duo.

Speaking of originals, Netflix will be releasing a whole slew of them in May. On the movie front, Brad Pitt stars in Afghanistan war parody War Machine; detective-comedy Handsome is a self-proclaimed mystery movie, starring, co-written and directed by Jeff Garlin; Julian Barratt plays a fictional British cop that ends up being taken seriously in Mindhorn; and sci-fi anime Blame! takes place in a dystopian future.

There are several returning original shows, as well. The biggest among those is House of Cards, which moves into its fifth season, the first without creator Beau Willimon, who bowed out last year. The Wachowski siblings also return with a second season for their sci-fi drama Sense8, Aziz Ansari’s comedy Master of None will have its second outing too, and Tina Fey-produced comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt moves into its third season.

The only new original TV series in May comes from Canada. It’s called Anne with an E, and it’s a coming-of-age story set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s. Netflix has a much wider line-up of new original documentaries in May, including The Mars Generation, which follows a group of teens preparing to become the first humans to set foot on the Red Planet; and Get Me Roger Stone, a look at the role the political consultant played in Trump’s election.

The success of Making a Murderer had prompted Netflix to explore more true crime docs. One such, The Keepers, a seven-part series about the unsolved murder of a nun since 1970, premieres in May. There’s also Laerte-se, a Brazilian documentary about cartoonist Laerte Coutinho, who came out as a woman after 60 years as a man. Almost like Amazon’s Transparent, except this is real. The last Netflix original doc for May is Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, which studies teenager Joshua Wong as he became an unlikely leader in the 2014 Hong Kong protests.

Netflix’s multi-million-dollar investment in stand-up comedy continues in May, with the likes of Sarah Silverman, Maria Bamford, Tracy Morgan, Hasan Minhaj, and Norm Macdonald each airing their own hour-long special.

With that, here are our five picks for May 2017 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

House of Cards: Season 5 / May 30

Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) continue to make their power plays in the show’s fifth year, as they mount a combined bid for the US Presidency. The fourth year gave us a marvellous pivot from the fallout between the two at end of season three, but there are still some unresolved issues for husband and wife duo ahead.

Master of None: Season 2 / May 12

Parks and Rec colleagues Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang provided a hilarious insight into the lives of struggling actors, alongside their experiences as Asian-Americans and children of immigrants in the first season back in 2015. It was one of the richest and honest portrayals of dealing with the problems of being in your 30s, and the second season is set to continue that.

Sin City (2005) / May 1

Co-directed by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez, and based on Miller’s graphic novel of the same name, Sin City was an exceptional neo-noir crime drama set in a fictional city that’s divided between a rich, powerful family, corrupt cops, and a militarised red-light district. It helped that the film relied on an ensemble cast of Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Mickey Rourke, Benicio del Toro, and many more.

Oldboy (2003) / May 1

South Korean director Park Chan-wook’s film won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, in which a man (Choi Min-sik) is kidnapped for 15 years, framed for his wife’s death, and then mysteriously let out just as he was about to escape. As he prepares vengeance, Park explores the depravity of mankind, captured in copious amounts of gore.

Pulp Fiction (1994) / May 1

Quentin Tarantino’s highly stylised, and non-chronological depiction of intersecting storylines of Los Angeles mobsters – involving a mysterious briefcase – is generally regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. It revitalised the career of John Travolta, launched Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) into Hollywood’s A-listers, and gave Samuel L. Jackson one of the roles of his life.

Here's a full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in May 2017:

Drama

In the Shadow of Iris (2016) / May 1

Intersection: Season 2 (2016 – Present) / May 1

Jackie (2016) / May 1

Loev (2015) / May 1

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7 (2010 – Present) / May 3, weekly

The 100: Season 4 (2014 – Present) / May 4, weekly

Designated Survivor: Season 1 (2016 – Present) / May 4, weekly

Riverdale: Season 1 (2017) / May 5, weekly

Sense8: Season 2 (2015 – Present) / May 5

Hunter Gatherer (2016) / May 8

Anne with an E: Season 1 (2017) / May 12

Bloodline: Season 3 (2015 – Present) / May 26

Forever Pure (2016) / May 29

Comedy

Chalk It Up (2016) / May 1

Mako Mermaids: Season 1-3 (2013 – Present) / May 1

Scary Movie (2000) / May 1

Scary Movie 2 (2001) / May 1

Scary Movie 3 (2003) / May 1

The Starving Games (2013) / May 1

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (2017) / May 5

Mindhorn (2016) / May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (2015 – Present) / May 19

War Machine (2017) / May 26

Action

Arrow: Season 4 (2012 – Present) / May 1

Assault on Wall Street (2013) / May 1

Freelancers (2012) / May 1

Gotham: Season 2 (2014 – Present) / May 1

Rush Hour 3 (2007) / May 1

Superman Returns (2006) / May 1

Troy (2004) / May 1

Warrior (2011) / May 11

Crime

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) / May 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) / May 1

The Intent (2016) / May 15

Fantasy

The Originals: Season 3 (2013 – Present) / May 1

The Vampire Diaries: Season 7 (2009 – Present) / May 1

Penny Dreadful: Season 3 (2014 – 2016) / May 23

Horror

Scream 2 (1997) / May 1

The Secrets of Emily Blair (2016) / May 1

The Similars (2015) / May 2

Animation

Blame! (2017) / May 19

F is for Family: Season 2 (2015 – Present) / May 30

Family

Humpback Whales (2015) / May 1

Spy Kids (2001) / May 1

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) / May 1

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) / May 1

Kazoops!: Season 3 (2016 – Present) / May 5

Documentary

American Experience S27E04: The Big Burn (2015) / May 1

American Experience S28E06: The Boys of '36 (2016) / May 1

Anvil: The Story of Anvil (2008) / May 1

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution (2015) / May 1

Defying the Nazis: The Sharps' War (2016) / May 1

Fire in the Blood (2013) / May 1

In Defense of Food (2015) / May 1

Japanese Style Originator: Season 1 (2008) / May 1

Maya Angelou and Still I Rise (2016) / May 1

Moving Art: Season 2 (2015 – Present) / May 1

The Mars Generation (2017) / May 5

National Bird (2016) / May 8

Get Me Roger Stone (2017) / May 12

Bowie: The Man Who Changed the World (2016) / May 15

Command and Control (2016) / May 15

The Keepers: Season 1 (2017) / May 19

Laerte-se (2017) / May 19

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (2017) / May 26

Stand-up comedy

Maria Bamford: Old Baby (2017) / May 2

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (2017) / May 9

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (2017) / May 16

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017) / May 23

Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust (2017) / May 30

From Spain

El apóstata (2015) / May 10

Note: All titles and dates are subject to change.