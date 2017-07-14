Game of Thrones (GoT) is back on air this weekend with its seventh and penultimate season premiering at Sunday 9pm ET in the US on HBO. It's one of the few shows that brings the world together, and becomes a mainstay of conversation on the Internet. Game of Thrones is also the kind of show that you must catch within the first two days, or you risk having it spoiled for you thanks to hard-to-escape discussions on social media. Season 7 will have a shortened run of seven episodes, running from July 16 to August 27. Since it's not based on George RR Martin's work anymore, we don't know what to expect. That hasn't stopped us from making our predictions for this season, though. We've also prepared a quick refresh if you need to catch up on past events.

The only firm information we have prior to the season premiere are the titles for the first three episodes of season 7: 'Dragonstone', 'Stormborn', and 'The Queen's Justice'. The episode synopses HBO released give a little more information: Dragonstone is the ancient seat of the Targaryens, and in the first episode, Daenerys comes home. Stormborn is one of her titles, and the synopsis says that she receives an unexpected visitor in the second episode. The title of the third episode of Game of Thrones season 7 is likely related to Cersei; the synopsis says that Daenerys holds court, and Cersei returns a gift.

The action starts from Sunday on HBO in the US, and we've also put together a list of options on how to watch it in different countries.

Game of Thrones season 7 release date in India with time

Hotstar: Monday at 7:30am IST, starting July 17

Star World: Tuesday at 11pm IST, starting July 18

Game of Thrones is being broadcast on Star World and Star World HD, though you will need to wait a couple of days to get your GoT-fix. The fastest way to watch Game of Thrones season 7 premiere in India is to subscribe to Hotstar Premium.

Game of Thrones season 7 premiere time, date, and how to watch it around the world

US

HBO: Sunday at 9pm ET, starting July 16

HBO GO/ HBO Now: Sunday at 8:57pm ET, starting July 16

Canada

HBO Canada: Sunday at 9pm ET/ PT, starting July 16. Game of Thrones season 7 will be available on demand to viewers in Canada from Tuesdays, starting July 18.

UK

Sky Atlantic: Monday at 2am GMT, starting July 17. Repeat Monday at 9pm GMT.

Sky On Demand: Monday post 2am GMT, starting July 17.

France

OCS: Monday at 3am CET, starting July 17. Repeat Monday at 8:40pm CET.

Germany

Sky Atlantic: Monday at 3am CET, starting July 17. Game of Thrones season 7 premiere repeat will be aired on Monday at 8:15pm CET.

Italy

Sky Atlantic: Monday at 3am CET, starting July 17.

Spain

HBO España: Monday at 3am CET, starting July 17.

Portugal

Syfy: Monday at 10:15pm CET, starting July 17.

Brazil

HBO/ HBO 2/ Cinemax will air Game of Thrones season 7 Sunday at 10:03pm AMT, starting July 16.

Australia

Showcase (via Foxtel): Monday at 11am AEST, starting July 17. Repeat Monday at 8:30pm AEST.

New Zealand

Sky SoHo: Monday at 1pm NZST, starting July 17.

South Africa

M-Net (DStv) 101: Monday at 3am SAST, starting July 17. Repeat of Game of Thrones season 7 premiere will air in South Africa Monday at 9:30pm SAST.

Which part of the world are you watching Game of Thrones season 7 from? Let us know via the comments below.