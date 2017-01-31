And just like that, the first month of 2017 is over. For Netflix, it was barren beyond A Series of Unfortunate Events. Thankfully, February seems better packed on the originals front – there’s two exciting documentary series, one about design, and the other on cooking – and Netflix’s eagerness at Sundance means we’ll be treated to an award-winner much earlier than you’d normally catch a festival film.

Here are our five guaranteed-good picks for February 2017, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

I don't feel at home in this world anymore. / February 24

When a depressed nursing assistant’s (Melanie Lynskey) home is burglarised, she finds a renewed sense of purpose in her life by tracking down the thieves with the help of her obnoxious neighbour (Elijah Wood), who is also a martial arts enthusiast. The two find themselves quickly out of their depth in this Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) written-and-directed film, which won the Grand Jury Prize at 2017 Sundance Film Festival this past week.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story / February 3

The first season of the anthology series focused on footballer O.J. Simpson’s much publicised court trial – the people involved in the prosecution and the defence, The Juice’s friends and family, and the many incidents that caught the public eye, including the glove that wouldn’t fit. For the show, it helped that the cast and crew delivered top-notch work, especially the likes of Sarah Paulson, and Sterling K. Brown. It won a total of nine Emmys, and the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series in January. The series is also available for streaming on Hotstar.

The 100: Season 4 / February 3, weekly

After Earth gets ravaged in a nuclear apocalypse, the only survivors were the ones living in futuristic space habitats orbiting our planet. Almost a century later, 100 juvenile prisoners are dispatched to the surface to check out the inhospitable conditions. The series, loosely based on a book of the same name, has been praised for its morally complex nature from the start, even if it’s never quite hit the peaks viewers had hoped. For ardent sci-fi fans though, The 100 remains a compelling watch, whose fourth season begins this month.

Abstract: The Art of Design / February 10

A Netflix Original, Abstract is a documentary mini-series that talks to the greatest designers from all corners “whose work shapes our world”. That involves industry veterans such as graphic designer Paula Scher, illustrator Christoph Niemann, architect Bjarke Ingels, Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield, automotive designer Ralph Gilles, and photographer Platon. It’s being marketed as much more than just “blueprints and computers”, and a detailed study of both the art and science of good design.

Chef's Table: Season 3 / February 17

If you’ve been a Netflix subscriber at some point, you’ve probably come across Chef’s Table. The original documentary series goes into the lives and kitchens of the world’s renowned chefs, and shows you how they work. It’s food porn at its glorious best, sprinkled with enough character along the way. The third season, arriving in February, will profile Nancy Silverton at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles, Ivan Orkin at Ivan Ramen in New York, Tim Raue at his restaurant in Berlin, Virgilio Martínez in Lima’s Central, Jeong Kwan at Baekyasa Temple in Korea, and Vladimir Mukhin at Moscow’s White Rabbit.

Here's a full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in February 2017:

Drama

Lift Me Up (2015) / February 1

The Good Lie (2014) / February 1

Imperial Dreams (2014) / February 3

Heartland: Season 7 (2007 – Present) / February 3

Riverdale: Season 1 (2017) / February 3, weekly

The Blacklist: Season 4 (2013 – Present) / February 5, weekly

Black Sails: Season 4 (2014 – Present) / February 6, weekly

Bloodlands: Season 1 (2014) / February 28

Fear Thy Neighbor: Season 1-2 (2014 – 2017) / February 28

People You May Know (2016) / February 28

Comedy

He's Just Not That Into You (2009) / February 1

Schitt's Creek: Season 2 (2015 – Present) / February 1

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 1 (2017) / February 3

David Brent: Life on the Road (2016) / February 10

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016) / February 10

Girlfriend's Day (2017) / February 14

Action

Body of Lies (2008) / February 1

Man on a Ledge (2012) / February 1

Under Arrest: Season 4 (1993 – Present) / February 1

Drunken Master (1978) / February 4

A Man Apart (2003) / February 14

Spartacus: Season 1-3 (2010 – 2013) / February 15

Kill Ratio (2016) / February 17

Documentary

72 Dangerous Places to Live: Season 1 (2016) / February 1

Cut from a Different Cloth (2017) / February 1

Gun Runners (2015) / February 1

Highly Strung (2015) / February 1

The Hurt Business (2016) / February 1

I Am Sun Mu (2015) / February 1

I Am Your Father (2015) / February 1

The Music of Strangers (2015) / February 1

Paris Is Burning (1990) / February 1

Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks (2016) / February 1

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016) / February 13

NatureVision TV: Collection 2 / February 18

1000 Ways to Die: Season 3-4 (2008 – 2012) / February 28

Fatal Attraction: Season 2 (2013 – Present) / February 28

Grand Designs: Season 11-12 (1999 – Present) / February 28

Hitler's Bodyguard: Season 1 (2008) / February 28

Your Worst Nightmare: Season 1 (2014 – Present) / February 28

Animation

Bee Movie (2007) / February 1

Gantz: O (2016) / February 18

Fantasy

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 (2016 – Present) / February 7, weekly

Stand-up comedy

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (2017) / February 7

Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark (2017) / February 21

Reality TV

Ultimate Beastmaster: Series 1 (2017) / February 24

Badlands, Texas: Season 1 (2015) / February 28

Bondi Ink Tattoo Crew: Season 1-2 (2015 – Present) / February 28

Escape To The Country Collection: Season 22 (2002 – Present) / February 28

Four Rooms: Season 2 (2011 – Present) / February 28

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (2016 – Present) / February 28

Monster Garage: Season 5 (2002 – 2007) / February 28

Project Runway: Season 7-8 (2004 – Present) / February 28

From India

Chauthi Koot (2015) / February 1

Dilwale (2015) / February 1

Happy New Year (2014) / February 1

Saawariya (2007) / February 4

From Hong Kong

CJ7 (Cheung gong 7 hou) (2008) / February 4

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005) / February 4

So Close (2002) / February 4

IT Champions: Season 1 (2014) / February 17

From China

The Road Home (1999) / February 4

Time and Tide (2000) / February 4

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003) / February 4

From Korea

White Nights: Season 1 (2016) / February 14

Love for Ten: Generation of Youth: Season 1 (2013) / February 17

The Sound of Your Heart: Season 1 (2016) / February 24

From Taiwan

Miss in Kiss: Season 1 (2016) / February 2, weekly

From Mexico

Elvira I Will Give You My Life But I'm Using It (2014) / February 5

Tiempos Felices (2014) / February 8

El Alien y yo (2016) / February 14

From Argentina

Hija única (2016) / February 1

Baires (2015) / February 9

Corazón de león (2013) / February 9

From Brazil

Stronger Than The World (Mais Forte que o Mundo: A História de José Aldo) (2016) / February 11

Operações Especiais (2015) / February 25

Brazilian Western (Faroeste Caboclo) (2013) / February 27

From Spain

Heroes Wanted (Cuerpo de élite) (2016) / February 1

From Italy

La Coppia dei Campioni (2016) / February 15

From Canada

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014 – Present) / February 1

Kids

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014 – Present) / February 1

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Legend of Everfree (2016) / February 1

Project Mc²: Valentine's Day Special (2017) / February 14

Legend Quest: Season 1 (2017) / February 24

Note: In the past, Netflix hasn't always received approvals/ rights on time, so the actual release dates mentioned above may vary.