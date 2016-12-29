Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Four Promising Science Fiction Books Releasing in January 2017

 
29 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Four Promising Science Fiction Books Releasing in January 2017

Highlights

  • Some great new books are coming in January 2017
  • Stephen Baxter's sequel to War of the Worlds is one
  • It delves into the destruction of mankind

It looks like 2017 is going to be a good year for science fiction. A bunch of great new books are going to be released in the coming year, with January itself bringing in some exciting releases. With new books from authors such as Stephen Baxter and Charles Stross coming in January 2017, there's a lot to look forward to. Here are four books that we are most excited about.

The Golden Gate
Robert Buettner is the author of the Orphan's Legacy science fiction series and his next book is a sci-fi murder mystery. The plot of The Golden Gate involves a journalist and a war veteran racing against time to solve the mystery behind the murder of a man, who may have invented a way to be immortal. The secret they discover has cosmic implications.

Expected release date: January 3

Star Wars Han Solo and Star Wars Catalyst
There are two new Star Wars books coming in January. Our first pick is a comic book for young Star Wars fans. The series is best known for all of its movies but there are a bunch of fun books you can read too. Star Wars: Han Solo promises to be a fun side story in that universe, where everyone's favourite space pilot participates in the biggest starship race in the galaxy. If you'd rather read something geared towards adults, Star Wars Catalyst is a nice prequel to Rogue One that you might be interested in.

Expected release date: January 3 (Han Solo), January 15 (Catalyst)

Empire Games
Charles Stross, writer of cyberpunk gems such as Accelerando and the Merchant Princes series, has a new book called Empire Games up for release. It's set in the year 2020 and the plot uses alternate timelines to link plot elements. From the description the book sounds like nuclear powers wrestling for victory in a Cloud Atlas-like setting and that sounds like a lot of fun.

Expected release date: January 17

The Massacre of Mankind
Stephen Baxter's next novel is a sequel to H G Wells' War of the Worlds. The aliens return in 1930 and this time they're much better prepared to eradicate humanity. The critical flaw that led to their defeat in War of the Worlds has been addressed and they're ready to defeat mankind. The Massacre of Mankind promises to be a disturbing read.

Expected release date: January 19

Which books are you looking forward to? Let us know via the comments.

Tags: Science Fiction, Books
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Windows 10 May Get Game Mode to Play PC Games Better
Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
Zen Admire Thrill
Four Promising Science Fiction Books Releasing in January 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Thrill
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Drop Physical Keys, Support S-Pen, and More
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on February 6, May Resemble Mi Note 2
  3. Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
  4. Smartphones in 2017: What Gadget Lovers Can Expect in the New Year
  5. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  6. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Design, Specifications Tipped by Certification Site
  8. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  10. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.