A DSLR for Every Need - Great Photos Every Time

The phone in your pocket isn’t necessarily the best to take the pictures you want, which is why you should consider a Nikon DSLR. They have the best possible tech and features for great photos every single time. But which one should you pick? It turns out, there's a DSLR for every occasion or situation that's right for you.

So if you’re going on an exotic vacation cruise or mountain climbing in the Himalayas or simply prefer taking better, high quality photos in low light conditions, these are some Nikon DSLRs you should consider.

First up is the Nikon D750. Not only is it the lightest and smallest full-frame digital SLR camera, but it has a 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor and an Expeed 4 image-processing engine for crystal clear imaging. It allows for high-speed continuous shooting at approximately 6.5fps with a highlight-weighted metering function that helps prevent overblown highlights.

All of these features result in a fantastic camera that excels at high speed photography, tracking moving subjects with ease, like a race horse on a track in stunning detail with excellent colour reproduction as you can see below.

And then there’s the Nikon D5300 DSLR camera. The only thing compact about it is its frame. The Nikon D5300 sports a monocoque design for a smaller and lighter body that also makes it sturdy. It has a 24.2-megapixel Nikon DX-format CMOS sensor and the Expeed 4 image-processing engine uses no optical low-pass filter. This helps maximise the resolution of the high pixel count and rendering capabilities of its NIKKOR lenses as well as adding another dimension to your photos with enhanced clarity.

These combine with the Auto ISO system, a feature present across the Nikon’s line-up. What it does, is it makes moving between different lighting conditions simple and distinguishes between objects in low light such as an iguana on a tree at dusk well enough to allow you that perfect shot with no loss in detail.

Both the D750 and D5300 have built-in Wi-Fi allowing wireless image transfer. Handy in the event you can’t connect your camera to your computer with a cable.

While the D750 and D5300 are great for pro and intermediate users respectively, Nikon has something for beginners as well in the Nikon D3400. The camera offers an ISO range of 100-25600, 5fps burst shooting and maximum shutter speed of 1/4000sec. You can do 1080p video recording at 60fps too, which will come in handy for making those slow-motion videos. All of this makes for a better outdoor photography experience for the entry-level enthusiast, making holiday snaps come to life with punchy, pleasing colours and the right amount of exposure for that perfect shot each time.

Did we mention the biggest addition is the ability to take almost 1,200 shots on a single charge? This makes sure you’re never out of battery before taking that perfect picture.

Thanks to a robust set of features, connectivity options, and high-quality tech, Nikon’s DSLRs ensure you always take the perfect shot. And regardless of what you want to shoot, Nikon has a camera for you.

The company is further sweetening its offerings with special offers on the Nikon D750, the Nikon D5300, and the Nikon D3400 including free camera bags with every purchase.