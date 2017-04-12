Nikon on Wednesday launched the D7500, the company’s successor to the D7200. The DSLR will be arriving in India in June. Nikon D7500 price starts from Rs. 96,950 for just the body, or you can get it with the AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens for Rs. 1,15,450.

The Nikon D7500 inherits many of the flagship features from the D500 (Review) which makes a worthy upgrade over its predecessor. Thanks to the Expeed 5 image processor, the camera is capable of 4K video recording. It also gets an updated 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor with a sensitivity of ISO 100-51200. This is a DX format camera so you will be able to use your existing DX lenses with it. There’s also support for Nikon’s SnapBridge connectivity feature thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Around the back, is a 3.2-inch touchscreen display with tilt functionality.

The camera features a 51-point autofocus (AF) system and high-speed continuous shooting at up to approximately 8fps. The D7500 also has the ability to shoot up to 50 shots in 14-bit lossless compressed RAW, with extended buffer capacity. This speed is accompanied by a 180K-pixel RGB sensor, also found in the D500, which supports an Advanced Scene Recognition System for improved face detection performance for auto-area AF and better subject acquisition performance for group-area AF and 3D tracking.

Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to launch the latest in the renowned D7000 series, the Nikon D7500 for our esteemed customers. At Nikon, we have always strived to offer the latest in camera technology to photographers and video enthusiasts, and this device bears testimony to that commitment. The new and advanced Nikon D7500 is built on the DNA of the best DX-format flagship camera, with the same high-performance EXPEED 5 image-processing engine. With significant improvement to its predecessor in build quality and performance, the camera will let photographers capture some breath-taking shots to preserve their precious moments.”