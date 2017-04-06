Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio even further as the Chinese company has now launched its Mi Panaromic 360-degree camera with IP67 water and dust resistance rating. As the name suggests, the camera is capable of capturing videos and images in 360-degree and the company has priced the camera at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in China.

The Mi Panaromic 360-degree camera features a 23.88-megapixel sensor and is capable of capturing videos in 3.5K resolution, as detailed in a post on MIUI Forum. It sports an aperture of f/2.0. The device is square-shaped and sports a fisheye lens both at front and back, which enable it to capture videos and images in 360-degrees. The newly launched camera from Xiaomi is powered by an Anba A12 Image processor and comes with Sony's IMX206 image sensor.

With the Mi Panaromic 360-degree camera, Xiaomi has provided users with four different modes to provide versatility and of course, users can choose to use it as a standard camera as well.

Notably, the Mi Panaromic 360-degree camera comes with 6-axis EIS (electronic image stabilisation) and features a 1600mAh non-removable battery. The camera comes with pre-loaded apps but the images taken from it can be edited using an independent app. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and Micro-USB 2.0.

Xiaomi's new camera will be made available for purchase from April 6 on Xiaomi Mall. Gizmo China reports it will also be available from Mi Mall, Xiaomi's official flagship store on Lynx, Jingdong, and Suning.

As is the case with many Xiaomi devices, the camera has been currently launched just in China. We will have to wait and see if it will eventually be sold in other countries as well.

The Mi Panaromic 360-degree camera was launched alongside Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, which sports a 7.9-inch Retina display (2048x1536) with a pixel density of 326ppi and is powered by a hexa-core MediaTek MT8176 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB LPDDR3 of RAM.