Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology to Showcase New Action Camera, Drone at CES 2017

 
29 December 2016
Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology to Showcase New Action Camera, Drone at CES 2017

Highlights

  • The Yi 4K+ action camera capture 4K videos at 60fps
  • Yi Erida said to be first mainstream full carbon-fibre smart drone
  • The drone can be controlled via the Yi Erida mobile app

CES 2017 is ready to host a bunch of new toys from technology's biggest players. This include Yi Technology as well, the Xiaomi-backed company that's a direct competitor to GoPro. Yi Technology has announced it will unveil the Yi 4K+ action camera that can capture 4K photos and videos at 60fps, and the Yi Erida drone, which it claims is the world's fastest tricopter.

The Yi 4K+ action camera is said to be the first of its kind to capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second. It is the third action camera from Yi's lineup. The ability to capture 4K footage at double the frame rate of its competitors makes the Yi 4K+ one to watch out for at CES 2017. The action camera includes a 2.19-inch display, 2 hours of battery life and can stream videos over Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi-backed company will also showcase the Yi Erida Drone, created in collaboration with Atlas Dynamics. The drone is the touted as the world's first mainstream full carbon-fibre smart drone, and also the fastest tricopter. Yi says the drone can reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour for up to 40 minutes due to its lightweight frame and design.

Furthermore, the drone can be controlled via the Yi Erida mobile app which includes camera setting while the drone is in the air. The drone comes with an integrated high-resolution camera touchscreen with up to 120 minutes of recording time.

Apart from the Yi 4K+ action camera and the Yi Erida drone, Yi Technology will also showcase home security cameras, dash camera, and the YI M1 professional grade mirrorless camera during CES 2017.

Tags: Yi Technology, Yi 4K Plus, Action Camera, Yi Erida Drone, Drones, CES, CES 2017
Sanket Vijayasarathy

