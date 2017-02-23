Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Sony Launches 'World's Fastest SD Card' With Write Speeds Up to 299MBps

 
23 February 2017
Sony Launches 'World's Fastest SD Card' With Write Speeds Up to 299MBps

Highlights

  • The new SD cards offer read speeds up to 300MBps as well
  • The SF-G Series SD cards are waterproof
  • Company has not announced the pricing for the cards

Sony has launched its SF-G Series of SD cards, which as per the company's claims, are the world's fastest SD cards with write speeds of up to 299MBps. Apart from the impressive write speeds, the SD cards also offer read speeds up to 300MBps. The new SD cards will be made available in 'Spring 2017' and will offer 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities. The company has not announced the pricing for the cards as of now but might announce it closer to the release date.

The SF-G Series of SD cards offer enhanced features optimised for videographers, DSLR and mirrorless camera users, as well as professional photographers, the company said in its blog post. "The quick write speed supports maximum performance of digital imaging devices, contributing to longer continuous shooting of high-resolution images with UHS-II supporting cameras," the company said.

Sony says that using its algorithm, the cards prevent the decrease of data-writing speeds and contribute to the camera's ability of successive high speed shooting.

"Available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities, the SF-G Series offers options that ensure high-performance, high speed and reliable shooting," company's Viviano Cantu was quoted as saying. The company will be pairing a memory card reader with the cards to help them transfer large volumes and file sizes to a computer very quickly.

To add to these qualities, the new SD cards are also shock-proof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray proof, apart from having anti-static capabilities. Further Sony's free downloadable File Rescue software allows users to recover photos and videos, including RAW images and 4K XAVC-S video files that might have been accidentally damaged or deleted.

Sony Launches 'World's Fastest SD Card' With Write Speeds Up to 299MBps
 
 

