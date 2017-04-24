Ricoh launched the Pentax KP back in January this year and now, Ricoh India has launched it in India at a price of Rs. 88,584. The Pentax KP is a compact and portable APS-DSLR, designed specifically for night photography. The highlight feature here is the very high sensitivity of the sensor which goes all the way up to ISO 819200, which should make it possible to capture images in next to no light.

The camera features a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor with a 27-point autofocus system and is the first Pentax APS-C camera to have the Shake Reduction II system with is essentially a 5-axis image stabilisation system. The KP’s rugged exterior is dustproof and weather-sealed and can withstand temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius. Some proprietary Pentax technologies include Pixel Shift Resolution, which is said to offer more accurate colour reproduction and an anti-aliasing filter simulator to reduce moiré effect just like as optical filter.

Other features include an electronic shutter speed of 1/24000 second; burst shooting of 7fps; 1080p video recording; vertical-tilt 3-inch LCD display, built-in Wi-Fi, and compatibility with Pextax’s DA-series lenses. The KP also features a real-time scene analysis system that’ supposed to analyses factors like brightness distribution in the image field and the subject’s primary colour and motion. It then uses deep learning technology to assess the scene more accurately and sets the appropriate exposure setting.

Commenting at the launch, Yuki Uchida, VP&CMO, Ricoh India said, “Ricohis persistent in its effort to leverage technology to design innovative products that improves the quality of life. The new DSLR reflects our engineering expertise that weaves design, state-of-the-art features in a compact body that delivers the highest level of experience to customers.Photography enthusiasts will love the outstanding specifications and customisable features of the camera that can shoot great stills and video clips.”