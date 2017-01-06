At the CES this week, American camera manufacturer Polaroid announced a new entrant to its range of cameras - the Polaroid Pop. The Polaroid Pop is a 20-megapixel digital camera that comes with the classic 3x4-inch Polaroid instant print format. Just like the company's older Polaroid Snap and Snap Touch instant digital cameras and its Polaroid Zip instant photoprinter, the new Polaroid Pop uses the ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology. Alongside, the company also unwrapped its home security camera called the Polaroid Hoop that comes with human identification.

Polaroid is quite popular for its mini-sized instant digital cameras with the Polaroid Snap and Polaroid Snap Touch already available in the market. With Polaroid Pop, the company has strengthened its portfolio to bring back the classic 3x4-inch Polaroid instant print format that is reminds us of brand's iconic legacy instant print cameras. "Polaroid is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2017 and we could not think of a better way to kick-off this milestone year than with the debut of the Polaroid Pop instant digital camera at CES 2017," said Scott W. Hardy, President and CEO of Polaroid at the time of launching Polaroid Pop at the CES. The price of the Polaroid Pop has not been revealed yet, but the company is planning to release the camera in the fourth quarter.

The Polaroid Pop camera comes with a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD display for framing shots and navigating the camera's menu. It includes a 20-megapixel CMOS sensor inside and dual-LED flash modules for high quality images and 1080p full HD video recording capability. The camera can store all the images and video on a microSD card (up to 128GB). It also includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options that enable pairing with mobile phones. With Polaroid print app, both iPhone and Android smartphones can be used to manage and edit the prints with a number of creative filters, digital stickers, effects and controls.

The camera owners will also have an all-in-one solution provided by Polaroid for capturing and sharing images on-the-go. No matter what device they use to capture images, users will be able to share the image and video files seamlessly across devices. Additionally, the Polaroid Pop has three colour modes - black and white, color, and vintage sepia. As we mentioned, the Polaroid Pop instant print camera uses ink-free Zero Ink Printing technology developed by the company ZINK.

In addition to that, Polaroid has also come up with its take on Nest Cam at CES. Called the Polaroid Hoop wireless home camera, this new home security camera looks after your house and comes at a price of $199.99 (roughly Rs. 13,600). The Polaroid Hoop home security camera offers 1080p video resolution to give even the minutest details of your home. The camera comes with 140-degree lens that provides a wide-angle view to cover a wider point of sight. There is a base affixed with the camera that gives sturdiness to the camera so that it can be placed on a shelf or table.

The camera supports Wi-Fi and can be controlled using Polaroid's app that is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Through the app, users can set specific zones within a frame, such as a door, and only trigger an alert if anything goes out of order within that frame. The Polaroid Hoop camera can make a distinction between detecting persons or animals that may enter a frame, and consequently gets turned on and off as per your presence in the frame. The video footages are recorded by the Hoop camera and then it sends an alert to its smartphone app to let the owner decide where he wants to store the footage. For storage, Polaroid Hoop has two options - it can save footages on your phone's memory card via Internet, otherwise the footages go to the cloud storage, which can be retrieved later across the event timeline. The Polaroid Hoop cloud service comes with a free base amount of storage along with additional storage that can be purchased.