Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Panasonic Lumix TZ90 With 30x Optical Zoom, Tiltable Display for Selfies Launched

 
19 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Panasonic Lumix TZ90 With 30x Optical Zoom, Tiltable Display for Selfies Launched

Highlights

  • The camera sports a 20.3-megapixel sensor and 30x optical zoom
  • There’s 5-axis OIS, USB charging and built-in Wi-Fi
  • The Lumix TZ90 will be available from May for $450

Panasonic has added a new entry to its travel zoom series of compact cameras, called the Lumix TZ90 or Lumix ZS70 as it’s known in the US. The camera will go on sale in by the end of May for $450 (approximately Rs. 30,600).

The Panasonic Lumix TZ90 camera features a 20.3-megapixel sensor with a long 30x optical zoom. The compact camera also has a wide 24mm Leica DC Vario-Elmar lens which should prove to be useful for most shooting conditions. 4K video recording support is also available at 30fps with the Focus Stacking function, which allows users to adjust the depth of field after shooting by combining multiple images shot with the Post Focus function, all inside the camera.

In addition, the Panasonic Lumix TZ90 also incorporates a Light Composition function with which the camera synthesises the images by choosing and saving brighter pixels. This makes it possible to produce more dramatic images of situations such as fireworks or night scenes.

The Lumix TZ90 integrates the DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology to get high-speed AF of approximately 0.1 sec. This also helps it achieve high-speed burst shooting at 10fps in AFS mode and 5fps in AFC mode. The LUMIX ZS70 also features a variety of AF functions, such as Touch AF, 49-point AF, and Low-light AF. The camera features a rear 3-inch touchscreen LCD panel which can tilt up by 180 degrees and the camera goes into a Self Shot mode once it’s flipped.

There’s a new 4K Selfie mode added here along with beauty functions like soft skin, defocusing and slimming effects. The Panasonic Lumix TZ90 camera also boasts of a 0.2-inch electronic viewfinder. It also has built-in Wi-Fi for sharing photos to your smartphone.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Paanasonic, Panasonic Lumix, Panasonic Lumix TZ90, Panasonic Lumix ZS70, Panasonic compact cameras, compact cameras
Roydon Cerejo

An armchair fitness freak, loves everything tech. Recovering compulsive hoarder of PC components.

More
Does Samsung Galaxy S8 India Price Give It a Boost Over iPhone 7, Google Pixel?
Baidu to Launch Self-Driving Car Technology in July
Moto G Turbo Plus
Panasonic Lumix TZ90 With 30x Optical Zoom, Tiltable Display for Selfies Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G Turbo Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Flagship Smartphones Launched in India
  3. Jio Double Data Offer Gives Twice the Data at Rs. 309 to Galaxy S8 Buyers
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch Today With Snapdragon 835 Chipset: Live Updates
  5. Reliance Jio Goes Paid, Here Are the Plans on Offer
  6. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast Rival, Launched at Rs. 3,999
  7. Panasonic Lumix TZ90 Camera Launched With Tiltable Display for Selfies
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Pre-Orders, and More
  9. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  10. Xiaomi Mi 6 Set to Launch Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.