Nikon India has launched the Coolpix W300 rugged compact camera which is weatherproof and can survive drops from up to 2.4 meters. The camera will go on sale from June onwards, which is when we should get the final price and exact availability details. In the US, it's priced at $395 (roughly Rs. 25,500). The camera boasts of being waterproof from up to a depth of 30 meters and can withstand extreme cold temperatures up to -10 degrees Celsius. It will be available in four colour options.

The Nikon Coolpix W300 features a 16-megapixel, 1/2.3-inch sensor with 5x optical zoom. The aperture ranges from f/2.8 at the wide end to f/4.9 at the telephoto end. The camera uses a contrast detection autofocus system with an ISO sensitivity range of 125-1600 (expandable to 6400), about 7 frames per second burst shooting, and various shooting modes. Despite its compact and rugged nature, the W300 also supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps and full-HD recording at 60fps. There’s a 3-inch LCD screen around the back with a 921K-dot resolution. The camera also supports Nikon’s SnapBridge photo sharing feature via Bluetooth and you even get Wi-Fi and GPS built-in.

“With an ever-growing interest in adventure sports and activities, Coolpix W300 is the perfect camera for all photography expeditions & family holidays.” said Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India. “The camera is waterproof and has been designed with a rugged body to withstand extreme temperatures to enable all enthusiasts to continue exploring their passion without any hurdles,” he added.

Nikon also announced three new lenses for the Indian market. The first is the AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR lens, designed for shooting landscapes. This ultra-wide-angle lens features a stepping motor for smoother focus and built-in vibration reduction for DX format cameras. The AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is the first Nikkor fisheye zoom lens with a minimum focus distance of 0.16 meters. The lens adopts two aspherical lens elements to effectively reduce sagittal coma flare thereby enhancing the reproduction of point light sources located at the peripheries, even with the lens’ aperture set to the maximum. Finally, we have the AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED which is designed portraits and landscapes. The lens also has a fluorine coating to repel dust, water, and dirt.