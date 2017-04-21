Mobile accessories provider Logitech on Friday launched BRIO, a 4K pro webcam designed for businesses, home office users and YouTubers.

Priced at Rs. 24,995, BRIO comes packed with Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, 4K ultra-HD video quality, 5X zoom, as well as support for Windows Hello and other secure infrared-based facial recognition applications.

Logitech BRIO works with all popular business applications, including Skype for business and Cisco-compatible certifications, as well as with BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo and Zoom.

"BRIO users can select between 65-degree, 78-degree and 90-degree field of view (FOV) to help ensure their camera is focused only on the area they want others to see," the company said in a statement.

"We are extremely proud to launch the Logitech BRIO in India today. India is one of our key markets where we want to drive proliferation and adoption of VC solutions. The latest product from the Logitech Webcam portfolio- The Logitech BRIO is an elegantly designed feature-packed product that is especially shaped for an audience who want impeccable video quality" said Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India & South West Asia. "Logitech BRIO takes webcams to an entirely new level. It delivers a premium video recording, streaming, broadcasting and desktop experience. Whether you're using it for business video collaboration, streaming a live event, or recording professional-quality video in 4K, BRIO experience is truly unparalleled."

Written with inputs from IANS