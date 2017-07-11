Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Leica TL2 Mirrorless Camera Launched With 24-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording

 
11 July 2017
Leica TL2 Mirrorless Camera Launched With 24-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording

Highlights

  • The TL2 features a 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video support
  • It also has 20fps burst shooting and 120fps slow-motion video
  • The Leica TL2 is priced at $1950 for the body only

Leica has added new member to its TL system of cameras, called the TL2. One of the highlight features here is that each camera is machined from a single block of aluminium. The camera is available in black and silver options. It has been priced at around $1,950 (roughly Rs. 1,32,600) for just the body.

The Leica TL2 boasts of a new 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor which is coupled with a new Maestro II series image processor. Together, the TL2 is said to deliver improved dynamic range, contrast, colours and sharper details. Another highlight here is the addition of 4K video support at 30fps, full-HD at 60fps and HD video at 60fps or 120fps. Leica is also touting the autofocus speed of the camera, which is said to be around 165 milliseconds. This is attributed to the new image processor, which also helps achieve a much shorter start-up time. The electronic shutter speed has been upped to 1/40,000 seconds and burst shooting ranges from 7fps to a maximum of 20fps.

Other specifications of the Leica TL2 include an ISO range of 100-50000; RAW (DNG) file support; multiple focus modes like face detection and tracking; external flash support (there’s no built-in flash); USB 3.0, and HDMI connections.

The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi for transferring images and video to a smartphone via the TL app, available for both Android and iOS. Leica says the menus system is also better structured, making it easier to use. For navigating the menus, you get a 3.7-inch, fixed touchscreen LCD display on the Leica TL2. The TL system has currently a total of six lenses but the L-Bayonet mount makes it compatible with SL camera lenses too.

Tags: Leica TL2, Leica, Leica TL2 price, Leica TL2 price in India, Leica specifications, Leica TL2 features, mirrorless camera
