Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

LeEco Liveman C1 Action Camera Launched, Can Record 4K Videos at 30fps

 
10 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LeEco Liveman C1 Action Camera Launched, Can Record 4K Videos at 30fps

Highlights

  • Liveman C1 camera sports a 1.8-inch TFT display
  • The camera features a 1050mAh battery
  • Liveman C1 action camera weighs just 67 grams

After Xiaomi-backed Yi Technology recently unveiled its Yi 4K+ action camera, it is now LeEco's turn as the company has announced its first action camera in the form of 'Liveman C1'. However, unlike Yi 4K+, which is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps, LeEco's new action camera can only record 4K videos up to 30fps. The action camera is expected to be made available in China before January 28, though no pricing information was provided.

The Liveman C1 action camera weighs just 67 grams and has been launched in China by the company. The action camera has a 16-megapixel sensor, a 140 degree wide-angle lens, and G-sensor to support automatic video recording in case any movement is registered, as per a report by GizChina. LeEco's new action Liveman C1 camera comes along with a waterproof case, which allows for video shooting up to 40 metres under water.

LeEco's Liveman C1 camera sports a 1.8-inch TFT display. The camera features a 1050mAh battery and has a red square button for recording videos. The buttons for Wi-Fi and other functions are located on side along with microSD card slot and Micro-HDMI.

With this launch, LeEco will now be facing competition from GoPro and Yi Technology in a tech field which has recently attracted attention from several companies.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: LeEco Liveman C1 Action Camera, Action Cameras, 4K Action Cameras, LeEco Action Camera, Cameras, LeEco, GoPro, Yi 4K Camera
Samsung Galaxy S8 Shipment Goal at 60 Million Units, Small Batch to Be Released Early: Reports
Mumbai Toilet Locator App Launched for Android by BMC
Micromax Bolt Q381
LeEco Liveman C1 Action Camera Launched, Can Record 4K Videos at 30fps
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  2. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  3. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
  4. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  5. MumbaiWiFi Launched With 500 Wi-Fi Hotspots Across the City
  6. Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S With 5000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Small Batch of Samsung Galaxy S8 Units Tipped for Early Release
  8. Here's Everything We Know About the Samsung Galaxy S8 So Far
  9. Asus ZenFone 3 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  10. Lenovo K6 Note Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.