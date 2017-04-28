Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

GoPro Reports Strong Sales of Flagship Cameras and Karma Drones

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
GoPro Reports Strong Sales of Flagship Cameras and Karma Drones

Highlights

  • GoPro said it shipped 738,000 products in Q1 ended March 31
  • GoPro forecast second-quarter revenue of $260 million-$280 million
  • The company said in March it would cut 270 jobs

Wearable device maker GoPro reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its flagship cameras and Karma drones.

GoPro, which has lacked new products and saw slower sales of its action cameras in the past year, re-released its Karma drones in February to drive demand and revenue growth.

The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, has been cutting costs and jobs to offset slowing sales growth of its flagship products and return to profitability.

GoPro said it shipped 738,000 products in the first quarter ended March 31, below analysts' average estimate of 934,000, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount, but up from 701,000 units in the same quarter a year earlier.

"The thing that may have a few people little worried, units, came in tad light," Oppenheimer & Co analyst Andrew Uerkwitz told Reuters.

The company said in March it would cut 270 jobs on top of the 200 full-time employees it laid off in December last year.

GoPro forecast second-quarter revenue of $260 million-$280 million (roughly Rs. 1,670 crores to 1,798 crores), above analysts' average estimate of $243.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"For 2017, we are targeting double digit year-over-year revenue growth," Chief Financial Officer Brian McGee said on a post-earnings call.

Revenue rose 19.1 percent, its second straight quarterly rise, to $218.6 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $207.8 million.

Net loss widened to $111.2 million (roughly Rs. 714 crores) in the quarter from $107.5 million in the year-earlier period.

Excluding items, GoPro reported a loss of 44 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 45 cents per share.

GoPro' shares were little changed in volatile trading after the bell. Up to Thursday's close, the company's shares had fallen 32.6 percent in the past 12 months.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: GoPro, Cameras, Drones, GoPro Karma, Karma, Transportation, GoPro Earnings
Micron Names SanDisk Co-Founder Sanjay Mehrotra as CEO
'Hajime' Malware-Based Botnet Has Nearly 300,000 Devices Globally: Kaspersky
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
GoPro Reports Strong Sales of Flagship Cameras and Karma Drones
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. Is Now the Best Time to Switch to iPhone in India?
  3. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out
  6. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  7. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins
  9. BlackBerry KEYone QWERTY Android Smartphone Will Go on Sale on May 31
  10. Nintendo Announces New 2DS XL That's Lighter and Sports a Larger Display
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.