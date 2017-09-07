Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fujifilm X-E3 Mirrorless Camera With 24.3-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Support Launched

 
07 September 2017
Fujifilm X-E3 Mirrorless Camera With 24.3-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Support Launched

Highlights

  • The X-E3 features a 3-inch touchscreen display
  • It lets you record videos at 4K 30fps
  • The body is priced at $900 (roughly Rs. 57,600)

Fujifilm X-E2 now has a successor in the form of the X-E3. The mid-range mirrorless camera is the company's smallest viewfinder-equipped camera. It features a 24.3-megapixel X-Trans III sensor found on other X-models like the X-Pro2 as well as a touchscreen display and 4K video recording, among other things.

In terms of design, the X-E3 follows a similar language compared to the previous model. It is, however, smaller and lighter and adds some notable features like a new front control wheel and a rear, joystick-like lever to control the focus region. It features the same 2.36-million dot display like the X-T2. The 3-inch touchscreen lets you tap and control focus and access menu settings if physical buttons aren't your thing. It also enables various gesture controls like flick and pinch zoom. However, pro photographers will likely feel the loss of physical buttons when switching between exposure modes and ISO.

 

The X-E3 lets you record videos at 4K 30fps. The camera features a microphone input, but there's no port for the headphone. The company says that you can output video via the HDMI port. The X-E3 also comes with a 325-point autofocus system and has improved subject tracking with a a new "image recognition algorithm". Notably, the X-E3 is also the first X Series model to feature Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to pair the camera with a smartphone to transfer pictures on-the-go.

The Fujifilm X-E3's body is priced at around $900 (roughly Rs. 57,600) and will be available in September in Black and Silver. The 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens can be purchased for $1,300 (roughly Rs.83,200), while the XF23mm f/2.0 prime lens can be bought for $1,150. The company also announced the XF 80mm f/2.8 1:1 macro lens, which offers optical image stabilisation and weather resistance at a price of around $2,000.

Tags: Fujifilm, Fujifilm X-E3, Mirrorless Camera, Cameras
