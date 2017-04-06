Canon PowerShot SX730 HS Compact Camera With 40x Optical Zoom Launched

Canon has announced the PowerShot SX730 HS, the successor to the PowerShot SX720. The compact camera will be going on sale in this year for an estimated price of $399.99 (approximately Rs. 27,200).

The Canon PowerShot SX730 HS is a compact camera designed with high-zoom capabilities in mind. It features a 20.3-megapixel CMOS sensor with 40x optical zoom. The camera uses Canon’s Digic 6 image processor and has a sensitivity of ISO 80-1600, f/3.3-6.9 aperture, 5.9fps burst shooting and shutter speed of 15-1/3200 seconds.

The camera also boasts of a self-portrait and smooth-skin mode, which can be used when you tilt the 3-inch LCD display all the way back 180 degrees. The PowerShot SX730 HS also has Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth built-in so you can connect it to your smartphone for sharing photos and videos.

Canon is positioning its new camera as a “great transitional camera for those looking to use something other or move from a smartphone”. Video recording maxes out at 1080p at 60fps and you also get a stereo microphone. Connectivity includes a Micro-HDMI and USB 2.0 port but no support for an external microphone. You also get the various scene modes like Portrait, Wink Self-timer, Low light, etc.

“We live in a very connected world and want to give people the power to zoom in from far away to capture amazing scenes from a distance, while also being able to share those images in real time,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, President and COO, Canon USA., Inc. “The new Canon PowerShot SX730 HS digital camera will help photographers effortlessly capture memories, even from great distances and conveniently share their fun with friends and family.”