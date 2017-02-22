Canon EOS 800D, 77D DSLRs and M6 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India

Just days after their international debut, Canon has announced the EOS 800D, EOS 77D DSLRs and EOS M6 interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras for the Indian market. The EOS 800D is priced at Rs. 56,995 for the body only and Rs. 62,995 with the EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens. The EOS 77D starts at Rs. 59,995 for the body but you can also get it with the EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens for Rs. 65,995 or the EF-S18-135 IS USM kit lens for Rs. 89,995. Last but not least, the EOS M6 is priced at Rs. 56,995 and is sold with the EF-M15-45 IS STM kit lens. All prices are inclusive of taxes however, Canon hasn’t specified when these cameras will be available in the market. Our guess is around April itself, just like the International release.



The EOS 800D and EOS 77D have many features in common which include an optical viewfinder with 45-point, cross-type autofocus system and Canon’s Dual Pixel AF system for live view mode. The cameras also have Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth for connection with a smart device. You also get a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 7 image processor, sensitivity range of ISO 100-25600, tiltable 3-inch touchscreen display, HDR movie and time lapse movie, and continuous shooting of up to 6fps. The EOS 77D, which is aimed more towards advanced users, gets features like 7650-pixel RBG plus IR metering sensor which is similar to the one found in the EOS 80D and anti-flicker shooting. The camera also features a top LCD panel and quick control dial for easier viewing of the camera settings.



The Canon EOS M6 is an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera that features Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, burst shooting up to 7fps, DIGIC 7 image processor, 5-axis image stabilisation and full-HD video recording at 60fps.



Eddie Udagawa, Vice President of Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India said, “With the new EOS 800D and EOS 77D with their 45-all cross type point autofocus systems and Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, we are bringing features reserved for much higher end cameras into the upper entry-level segment. Along with the EOS M6 that rounds off our mirrorless line-up, we now have a very strong set of offerings catered at users looking at a combination of strong value and strong performance. As we complete 20 years in India, we continue to bring the best of technology and innovation to our consumers at the best possible price point. These 3 new cameras are high on innovation and are sure to impress.”